Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Lil Durk Has The Most Overall Chart Hits In 2021
93
0
T.I. Launches Trap Music Museum Miami Exhibit
146
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Curren$y Welcome To Jet Life Recordings
1072
0
Wiz Khalifa
1019
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

DaBaby Addresses Walmart Killing In New Song

Posted By on January 14, 2021

DaBaby is returning with a new single tonight called “Masterpiece”.

DaBaby is set to release his first new single of the year tonight, titled “Masterpiece”. The rapper has been going crazy for the last two years, becoming one of rap’s superstars and crossing over into other genres to become a chart darling. Billboard Baby, as he’s known, is fully aware of his ability to shut down the charts whenever he releases new music, so he’s making sure to start the year off strong with a record that sounds like it could really go off.


Brad Barket/Getty Images

Addressing some of the controversies he’s faced in his career, DaBaby speaks on the incident at Walmart, when he shot and killed a man who flashed a gun at him and his family. “They just told me that somebody died but it don’t bother me, that’s a G thing/No it don’t bother me, it’s the G way/I don’t know what went down at that Walmart/I don’t know what happened on that freeway/Okay, there go that baby, he back now/Run it back, hey b*tch, turn that on replay,” he raps on the record.

If you’re unfamiliar with what went down at that Walmart, DaBaby was shopping for his children and their mother when two men flashed a gun at him. The rapper shot and killed one of the men, 19-year-old Jalyn Domonique Craig. DaBaby was only charged with carrying a concealed weapon, and he was sentenced to one year of probation. 


Arnold Turner/Getty Images

The song is currently only out now in select international markets, but it’s looking set for a release tonight at midnight. Stay tuned!

[via]

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Lil Durk Has The Most Overall Chart Hits In 2021
93 525 7
0
T.I. Launches Trap Music Museum Miami Exhibit
146 525 11
0

Recent Stories

Lil Durk Has The Most Overall Chart Hits In 2021
93
0
T.I. Launches Trap Music Museum Miami Exhibit
146
0
Future Keeps “Monster 2” Hype Rolling With New Jacket
119
0
Megan Thee Stallion & Doja Cat Announce Ariana Grande “34+35” Remix
185
0
Frenchie BSM Opens Up About Being Shot In The Neck
159
0
More News

Trending Songs

Night Lovell Feat. Lindasson & FTG Reggie A Lot
66
0
Ameer Vann IDFIATOK
79
0
Snoop Dogg Round Here
66
0
Young AP Feat. Sheff G Drill Tonight
185
0
Nechie High End
93
0
Top5 2 Cases
159
0
Emotional Oranges Feat. Chiiild Bonafide
172
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Rolled On
66
0
Bullets Flying
66
0
2KBABY Explains Why He Keeps His PS5 Controller On Him At All Times
106
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Lil Durk Has The Most Overall Chart Hits In 2021
T.I. Launches Trap Music Museum Miami Exhibit
Future Keeps “Monster 2” Hype Rolling With New Jacket