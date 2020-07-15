DaBaby Announces 2 Drive-In Concerts

With the coronavirus pandemic still seriously affecting our lives, drive-in events have become pretty popular in certain parts of the country. To encourage social distancing, people have been organizing drive-in film screenings and other happenings to quell our boredom and lack of socializing during this rough time.

With no end directly in sight, DaBaby has grown tired of waiting so he’s getting creative as he looks set to return to the stage.

After his controversial performance in front of a live crowd (who were seemingly not very vigilant in their social distancing or mask-wearing policies) on July 4, DaBaby has officially announced his next string of concerts.

Calling out anybody in need of some live entertainment in Chicago and its surrounding areas, the multi-platinum recording artist promised a great show for all of his fans. With one daytime show and another night performance planned, DaBaby will take the stage twice in the same day. It’s all going down at Cross Pointe Park in Hazel Crest, Illinois on July 25.

Tickets are pretty pricey at $224.95 for the general admission parking and $335.88 for VIP. Hopefully, you’ve saved some money from your stimulus check.



Lisa Lake/Getty Images

Will you be heading out to see DaBaby in Chicago?