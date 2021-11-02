Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Childish Gambino, Ariana Grande Rumored To Appear On Upcoming “Silk Sonic” Album
225
0
Lil Pump Sounds Nothing Like His Old Self On New Music Preview
159
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Papoose September
4116
3
Coca Vango Motivational Purposes 3
1151
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

DaBaby Announces “Live Show Killa” Tour

Posted By on November 2, 2021

DaBaby is hitting the road on the “Live Show Killa” tour, presented by Rolling Loud.

Things are coming full circle for DaBaby, just when you thought he was canceled. Earlier today, CEO of LGBTQ+ organization Relationship Unleashed, Gwendolyn D. Clemons, revealed that she and others from the non-profit signed off on DaBaby’s appearance at Rolling Loud New York this past weekend. Remember, this was the first time he returned to the Rolling Loud stage since his infamous remarks in Miami. Clemons explained how she felt that DaBaby had genuinely learned from his ignorant statements and grew from the experience.


Paras Griffin/Getty Images

It looks like this means DaBaby will be going on a full-fledged tour this winter, thanks to Rolling Loud. The rapper announced the Live Show Killa tour which is set to begin at the end of November in Chicago, IL before wrapping up in Los Angeles in Feb. 2022. The rapper will be blessing other major cities like Atlanta, Philadelphia, and Detroit during the tour, as well. “THE SHOW YOU THOUGHT YOU’D SEE AGAIN,” DaBaby wrote in the caption for the tour announcement.

Pre-sale tickets for the tour go on sale this Thursday, November 4th at 10 a.m. while tickets for the general public will be available on Nov. 5th at the same time.

Check out the tour dates for DaBaby‘s Live Show Killa Tour below. Will you be copping tickets? Let us know in the comment section.  

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Childish Gambino, Ariana Grande Rumored To Appear On Upcoming “Silk Sonic” Album
225 525 17
0
Lil Pump Sounds Nothing Like His Old Self On New Music Preview
159 525 12
0

Recent Stories

Childish Gambino, Ariana Grande Rumored To Appear On Upcoming “Silk Sonic” Album
225
0
Lil Pump Sounds Nothing Like His Old Self On New Music Preview
159
0
Cardi B Will Be Hosting The 2021 American Music Awards
119
0
XXXTENTACION’s Mother Accepts Diamond Plaque For “SAD!” On His Behalf
93
0
DaBaby Announces “Live Show Killa” Tour
212
0
More News

Trending Songs

Cootie Fast
79
0
Method Man Feat. Iron Mic The Last 2 Minutes
132
0
Skooly Cracc
106
0
Terrace Martin Leave Us Be
146
0
Malik Moses Feat. Bas Show Me Something
146
0
Lil Gnar Skelly
79
0
King Los Old Crown
291
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Kodak Black “Super Gremlin” Video
119
0
Sleepy Hallow “Luv Em All” Video
146
0
Papoose Feat. Lil Wayne “Thought I Was Gonna Stop” Video
1178
1
More Videos

Featured Stories

Childish Gambino, Ariana Grande Rumored To Appear On Upcoming “Silk Sonic” Album
Lil Pump Sounds Nothing Like His Old Self On New Music Preview
Cardi B Will Be Hosting The 2021 American Music Awards