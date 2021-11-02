DaBaby Announces “Live Show Killa” Tour

Things are coming full circle for DaBaby, just when you thought he was canceled. Earlier today, CEO of LGBTQ+ organization Relationship Unleashed, Gwendolyn D. Clemons, revealed that she and others from the non-profit signed off on DaBaby’s appearance at Rolling Loud New York this past weekend. Remember, this was the first time he returned to the Rolling Loud stage since his infamous remarks in Miami. Clemons explained how she felt that DaBaby had genuinely learned from his ignorant statements and grew from the experience.



It looks like this means DaBaby will be going on a full-fledged tour this winter, thanks to Rolling Loud. The rapper announced the Live Show Killa tour which is set to begin at the end of November in Chicago, IL before wrapping up in Los Angeles in Feb. 2022. The rapper will be blessing other major cities like Atlanta, Philadelphia, and Detroit during the tour, as well. “THE SHOW YOU THOUGHT YOU’D SEE AGAIN,” DaBaby wrote in the caption for the tour announcement.

Pre-sale tickets for the tour go on sale this Thursday, November 4th at 10 a.m. while tickets for the general public will be available on Nov. 5th at the same time.

