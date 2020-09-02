Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Travis Scott’s McDonald’s Meal From Collab Revealed In New Leak
146
0
DaBaby Announces New Video With Quavo Coming Tonight
132
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Wiz Khalifa Top Down (Single)
847
0
420 Stunna Stunnavelli
741
5
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

DaBaby Announces New Video With Quavo Coming Tonight

Posted By on September 2, 2020

DaBaby has announced his new music video for “PICK UP” with Quavo releases tonight.

DaBaby has positioned himself strongly in the rap game and he’s kept his spot with creative music videos and a consistent flow of new music. People love DaBaby. It’s hard not to. He appeals to almost every kind of rap fan. 

People look forward to hearing his new music and watching his video releases so, today, his fans will be counting down the hours until they get to witness his brand new video for “Pick Up” with Quavo.

The song, which was released as part of the BLAME IT ON BABY album, will officially be granted its own video as per DaBaby‘s announcement on social media.

“8PM TONIGHT,” he wrote on Instagram, sharing a preview of what we can expect.

Directed by his go-to group the Reel Goats, the Charlotte native looks to be making another movie with a clear plot and special effects to keep us enthralled. He even becomes an astronaut, putting on his spacesuit and taking flight to land right in his natural habitat, up there with all the other stars.

The video will be out later tonight. Are you turning on notifications for DaBaby’s YouTube page to be among the first to watch it?

DaBaby was recently a highlight on the MTV VMAs this weekend, performing and making a statement about the protests.

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Travis Scott’s McDonald’s Meal From Collab Revealed In New Leak
146 525 11
0
Snoop Dogg Launches New Gin “Indoggo”
119 525 9
0

Recent Stories

Travis Scott’s McDonald’s Meal From Collab Revealed In New Leak
146
0
DaBaby Announces New Video With Quavo Coming Tonight
132
0
Snoop Dogg Launches New Gin “Indoggo”
119
0
Monica Shows Brandy Big Love After “Verzuz” Battle
146
0
Kanye West Flexes His Classic Production History
146
0
More News

Trending Songs

42 Dugg Feat. Marshmello Baggin
79
0
Valee Rice
199
0
AB Static
146
0
India Shawn Feat. Anderson .Paak Movin' On
199
0
Frisco Feat. Skepta, JME, Jammer & Shorty Red Card
265
0
YoungBoy Never Broke Again Feat. Snoop Dogg Callin
185
0
Mozzy Death Is Callin
225
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

YoungBoy Never Broke Again Feat. Snoop Dogg “Callin” Video
93
0
RMR Feat. Westside Gunn “Welfare” Video
132
0
Murda Beatz Keeps Sake & An Xbox Controller In His Bag
185
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Travis Scott’s McDonald’s Meal From Collab Revealed In New Leak
DaBaby Announces New Video With Quavo Coming Tonight
Snoop Dogg Launches New Gin “Indoggo”