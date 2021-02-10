DaBaby Celebrates “Rockstar” Hitting A Billion Spotify Streams

DaBaby has often boasted himself to be the Billion-Dollar Baby, and while his net worth might not be at that level (at least, not yet), his numbers are certainly befitting of the moniker. While we’ve previously seen his breakout single “Suge” surpass the billion-stream mark across all on-demand streaming platforms, it would appear that DaBaby has officially seen another of his smash hits, the Roddy Ricch assisted “Rockstar,” achieving the massive milestone on Spotify.

Noel Vasquez/Getty Images

Today, Baby took a moment to flex some of the incredible achievements he’s recently knocked out of the park, sharing a celebratory post on his Instagram page. “Grammy-nominated song of the year & Billboard #1 Hit for 7 weeks in a row is now at a BILLION+ streams on @spotify alone,” he writes. “Real ni*ga Rockstar, do anything but play wit em. Appreciate y’all dearly for listening and enjoying.”

Clearly, “Rockstar” has become as definitive a DaBaby anthem as “Suge,” and it goes to show that the North Carolina lyricist can be a true mainstream juggernaut when he sets his mind to it. Boasting not one, but two billion-stream singles is no easy feat, and one has to wonder if DaBaby will go for the hat trick with his next major release. Either way, it should be exciting to see what he comes through with this year — do you think the Billion Dollar Baby will hold it down with another album following this latest win?