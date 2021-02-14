Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Kodak Black Pens Heartfelt Valentine’s Day Message For His Mother
146
0
Zaytoven Recounts Listening To Dr. Dre’s “The Chronic” For The First Time
159
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Doc D Planetory Destruction
12984
1
Wiz Khalifa
2184
1
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

DaBaby Confirms How Much He Charges For A Feature

Posted By on February 14, 2021

DaBaby’s success has driven up the price for his verses.

DaBaby is one of the most successful hip-hop artists in the world right now and these days, fans are always expecting quality whenever he drops something. His projects over the last three years have racked up hundreds of millions of streams, and it is no wonder why many other artists are clamoring to work with him. Even the pop world has taken notice of DaBaby, as he now has songs with the likes of Dua Lipa and even Camila Cabello.

The laws of supply and demand dictate that whenever there is a high demand for something, the price goes up. With DaBaby, this is certainly true as he recently took to Instagram to announce that if you want a verse from him, well, you better have $300,000 laying around.

DaBaby

Image via Instagram

This is a huge upgrade for the rapper who also noted that he used to only charge $5,000 for a verse. Over a year ago, DaBaby spoke to L.A. Leakers about how much he charges, but never actually gave a concrete number. “It’s six digits,” DaBaby said at the time. “God is great. It’s six of ’em. It’s six digits at least.”

While this is definitely a hefty pricetag, a DaBaby feature typically means your song is going to be a hit, so the return on investment is probably very high. Regardless, it’s obvious that DaBaby is getting paid, and you can’t help but be happy for him.

DaBaby

Brad Barket/Getty Images for 105.1
Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Kodak Black Pens Heartfelt Valentine’s Day Message For His Mother
146 525 11
0
Zaytoven Recounts Listening To Dr. Dre’s “The Chronic” For The First Time
159 525 12
0

Recent Stories

Kodak Black Pens Heartfelt Valentine’s Day Message For His Mother
146
0
Zaytoven Recounts Listening To Dr. Dre’s “The Chronic” For The First Time
159
0
Tory Lanez Stunned After Meeting DMX In Miami
199
0
Lil Tjay & 6lack Warm Up Our “R&B Season” Playlist
159
0
DaBaby Confirms How Much He Charges For A Feature
146
0
More News

Trending Songs

Mario Luxury Love
119
0
Joey Trap Brace
93
0
Casanova Feat. Jacquees Don't Wanna
185
0
Kanye West Feat. Ty Dolla $ign Real Friends
146
0
Lou Phelps Feat. Problem Nike Shoe Box 2.0
172
0
Luh Kel I Wish
106
0
Rita Ora Feat. Gunna Big
940
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Tory Lanez – Big Tipper (feat. Melii, Lil Wayne) [Official Music Video]
66
0
Extended Version | 50 Cent feat. NLE Choppa & Rileyy Lanez – “Part of the Game” | Video
212
0
Lil Durk Feat. Lil Baby “Finesse Out The Gang Way” Video
185
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Kodak Black Pens Heartfelt Valentine’s Day Message For His Mother
Zaytoven Recounts Listening To Dr. Dre’s “The Chronic” For The First Time
Tory Lanez Stunned After Meeting DMX In Miami