DaBaby Confirms How Much He Charges For A Feature

DaBaby is one of the most successful hip-hop artists in the world right now and these days, fans are always expecting quality whenever he drops something. His projects over the last three years have racked up hundreds of millions of streams, and it is no wonder why many other artists are clamoring to work with him. Even the pop world has taken notice of DaBaby, as he now has songs with the likes of Dua Lipa and even Camila Cabello.

The laws of supply and demand dictate that whenever there is a high demand for something, the price goes up. With DaBaby, this is certainly true as he recently took to Instagram to announce that if you want a verse from him, well, you better have $300,000 laying around.

This is a huge upgrade for the rapper who also noted that he used to only charge $5,000 for a verse. Over a year ago, DaBaby spoke to L.A. Leakers about how much he charges, but never actually gave a concrete number. “It’s six digits,” DaBaby said at the time. “God is great. It’s six of ’em. It’s six digits at least.”

While this is definitely a hefty pricetag, a DaBaby feature typically means your song is going to be a hit, so the return on investment is probably very high. Regardless, it’s obvious that DaBaby is getting paid, and you can’t help but be happy for him.

