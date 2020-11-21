Rap Basement

DaBaby Fans Think He Referenced DaniLeigh On “8 Figures” Track

Posted By on November 20, 2020

He didn’t say her name, but some believe the “Dominican boo thing” reference was a giveaway.

Their short-lived romance made headlines for months as people attempted to piece together whether or not DaBaby and DaniLeigh were romantically involved, but just as quickly as receipts were given, things fizzled out. Back in August, DaBaby seemed to have confirmed that he and the Def Jam artist were an item when he referenced her in the song “Go,” but by September, it seemed that the romance had ended. DaniLeigh and the mother of DaBaby’s daughter were engaged in back-and-forths on social media, and last month, she stated that she wasn’t concerned with clearing up any misconceptions about her relationship with the rap star.

Today (November 20), DaBaby released his surprise project My Brother’s Keeper (Long Live G), a record in memory of his brother Glen Johnson who recently took his own life. On his track “8 Figures” featuring Meek Mill, fans believe DaBaby slipped in a reference to DaniLeigh once again. 

I wanna kill something too, G / Had to call my Dominican boo thing / She calmed me down, I’m on FaceTime with movie,” DaBaby raps. The movie” reference, some believe, was a nod to DaniLeigh’s recently release album Movie. You can listen to the snippet of the track below and stream My Brother’s Keeper (Long Live G) in its entirety here.

Via HNHH

