DaBaby Fell Off Stage & Lost $20,000 Diamond Ring During Las Vegas Performance

Posted By on November 14, 2021

A woman in the crowd found the ring and got to come up on stage to return it to the performer while he sung to her.

After being canceled due to his homophobic rant at Rolling Loud Miami earlier this year, DaBaby is making a triumphant return to the stage – sort of. Over the weekend, the “Babysitter” rapper was performing a show in Las Vegas when he wound up taking a tumble into the audience.

Instagram user @shaydaplugg recounted the events on their page, along with visual evidence. “Performing his hit song ‘VIBEZ’ at Drai’s @dababy fell off the stage. While he was in the crowd, fans ripped off his shirt. Then he tried to act like he fall was a part of the show.”

Apparently, as DaBaby was pulling off his ripped shirt, he lost his $20,000 diamond ring in the crowd, prompting security to conduct a thorough search of the area. “A female caught the ring and gave it to security. DaBaby allowed her to come on stage and put the ring back on his finger.”

When the patron of the show came on stage, the 29-year-old reportedly got down on one knee and sung Jagged Edge’s “Let’s Get Married” before blaming the fall that began the whole fiasco on his Louis Vuitton sneakers.

Seeing as the woman retuned DaBaby’s ring, several people online are saying that he rapper should’ve coughed up a couple hundred dollars (at least) to repay her for her kindness, while others have been joking that they would’ve “stuffed the ring in [their] wig” or put it “straight in [their] pocket.”

Do you think DaBaby should’ve paid for the woman’s kind deed, or is his serenade a fair trade for getting his costly treasure back?

Via HNHH

