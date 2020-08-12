Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

“The Fat Joe Show” Officially Launches On REVOLT TV
93
0
DaBaby Gets Roasted For Endorsing Kanye West’s Presidential Run
132
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Seven7Hardaway 7x
926
2
Wiz Khalifa Slim Peter
847
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

DaBaby Gets Roasted For Endorsing Kanye West’s Presidential Run

Posted By on August 12, 2020

Social media let DaBaby know how they really felt after the “Suge” rapper jumped on Twitter to co-sign Kanye West and his aspirations to run for President.

Following the bro moment that DaBaby and Kanye West had earlier today, resulting in the “Suge” rapper saying he’s actually voting for ‘Ye to be president, many people couldn’t help but disagree with the co-sign.  

DaBaby Roasted For Endorsing Kanye West For President
Image: Brad Barket/Getty Images for Fast Company

“Ima let y’all finish…. But you got me fucked up you think I ain’t voting for Ye,” was all DaBaby needed to tweet before being completely roasted on Twitter. From those who felt like he was being ignorant to others who simply responded with hilarious gifs and memes, DaBaby received relentless criticism from all ends. The main argument with endorsing Yeezy in this upcoming election is the fact that he doesn’t really have a strong chance of winning, which many believe will just split the vote for Biden-Harris in order to assure Trump will be re-elected. We can only hope DaBaby doesn’t send the wrong message to all 2.5 million of his followers —  the tweet garnered over 16,000 retweets and over 30,000 likes — but thankfully they all seem capable of forming political opinions of their own given some of the responses we peeped.

Take a look at some of the wildest and most ruthless reactions to DaBaby endorsing Kanye 2020 below:  

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

“The Fat Joe Show” Officially Launches On REVOLT TV
93 525 7
0
Logic Postpones “No Pressure” Stream Following Friend’s Accident
93 525 7
0

Recent Stories

“The Fat Joe Show” Officially Launches On REVOLT TV
93
0
DaBaby Gets Roasted For Endorsing Kanye West’s Presidential Run
132
0
Logic Postpones “No Pressure” Stream Following Friend’s Accident
93
0
City Girls Say Male Rappers Are Threatened By Female Rappers
93
0
Dr. Dre Marvels At Xzibit’s Pimped Out ’64 Impala
119
0
More News

Trending Songs

Radamiz GRATITUDE IS GANGSTA
79
0
THEY. All Mine
146
0
Smokepurpp Said A Lotta Things
119
1
Buddy Feat. MATT OX Ain't Sweet
185
0
Migos Feat. Young Thug Cocaina
146
0
FBG Duck Like That
119
0
03 Greedo Feat. Key Glock Drip Keep Going
132
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

A$AP Ferg Feat. Nicki Minaj & Madeintyo “Move Ya Hips” Video
106
0
Juice WRLD & The Weeknd “Smile” Video
199
0
Lil Yachty & Future “Pardon Me” Video
212
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

“The Fat Joe Show” Officially Launches On REVOLT TV
DaBaby Gets Roasted For Endorsing Kanye West’s Presidential Run
Logic Postpones “No Pressure” Stream Following Friend’s Accident