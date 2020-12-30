DaBaby Is Officially The Most Played Artist On Urban Radio

DaBaby has had a major year and a half in the game, it’s almost easy to forget there was a point in time he was wearing diapers in public to get people to pay attention to him. Since then, DaBaby has gone on to become one of the biggest rappers in the game right now, managing to release two projects this year alone.



Brad Barket/105.1/Getty Images

Besides his platinum singles and hit albums, the “Rockstar” artist has yet another reason to celebrate after he managed to add yet another accolade to his existing plethora. According to some new data from Mediabase, DaBaby was the most played artist on Urban Radio in 2020, ahead of Lil Baby, Roddy Ricch, Drake, Chris Brown, and Pop Smoke.

The North Carolina native proudly shared the stats on his social media, captioning the post, “The Most played artist of 2020 on Urban Radio” before adding a flexing emoji. He concluded by giving a shoutout to his label, “I signed to [Arnold Taylor] n*gga. #GODisGREAT”

The pandemic clearly hasn’t slowed down DaBaby‘s pace this year, still managing to rake in millions in streams and sales. When you think about it, it is truly no surprise he achieved this feat. This year alone DaBaby dropped verses for everyone from Saweetie, Dua Lipa, Jack Harlow, Megan thee Stallion, and Future to name a few.

Congrats to DaBaby!