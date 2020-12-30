Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Lil Wayne Receives Sentencing Date For Private Jet Gun Charge
66
0
Playboi Carti Collabs On New “WLR” Merch With Cactus Plant Flea Market
93
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Lil Wayne No Ceilings 3
1046
3
Meek Mill QUARANTINE PACK
900
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

DaBaby Is Officially The Most Played Artist On Urban Radio

Posted By on December 30, 2020

Congratulations to the rapper on the major accomplishment earned this year.

DaBaby has had a major year and a half in the game, it’s almost easy to forget there was a point in time he was wearing diapers in public to get people to pay attention to him. Since then, DaBaby has gone on to become one of the biggest rappers in the game right now, managing to release two projects this year alone.  


Brad Barket/105.1/Getty Images

Besides his platinum singles and hit albums, the “Rockstar” artist has yet another reason to celebrate after he managed to add yet another accolade to his existing plethora. According to some new data from Mediabase, DaBaby was the most played artist on Urban Radio in 2020, ahead of Lil Baby, Roddy Ricch, Drake, Chris Brown, and Pop Smoke

The North Carolina native proudly shared the stats on his social media, captioning the post, “The Most played artist of 2020 on Urban Radio” before adding a flexing emoji. He concluded by giving a shoutout to his label, “I signed to [Arnold Taylor] n*gga. #GODisGREAT” 

The pandemic clearly hasn’t slowed down DaBaby‘s pace this year, still managing to rake in millions in streams and sales. When you think about it, it is truly no surprise he achieved this feat. This year alone DaBaby dropped verses for everyone from Saweetie, Dua Lipa, Jack Harlow, Megan thee Stallion, and Future to name a few. 

Congrats to DaBaby!

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Lil Wayne Receives Sentencing Date For Private Jet Gun Charge
66 525 5
0
Smokepurpp Clarifies Album Sales After Being Clowned For Months
106 525 8
0

Recent Stories

Lil Wayne Receives Sentencing Date For Private Jet Gun Charge
66
0
Playboi Carti Collabs On New “WLR” Merch With Cactus Plant Flea Market
93
0
Smokepurpp Clarifies Album Sales After Being Clowned For Months
106
0
DaBaby Is Officially The Most Played Artist On Urban Radio
119
0
Eminem Talks The Golden Age Of Hip Hop, His Favorite Rappers, And More
119
0
More News

Trending Songs

Lil Durk Feat. YNW Melly Free Jamell
278
0
Playboi Carti Sky
251
0
Azizi Gibson Feat. Shofu Baileys + Bullshit
225
0
Kid Trunks Feat. Lil Uzi Vert Universal
212
0
Xavier Wulf Hold Steady
185
0
Playboi Carti New Tank
172
0
Zaytoven Feat. Chief Keef MoMoney
199
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Lil Durk “Coming Clean” Video
53
0
Mama’s Baby
146
0
The Kid LAROI Feat. YoungBoy Never Broke Again “Tragic” Video
159
1
More Videos

Featured Stories

Lil Wayne Receives Sentencing Date For Private Jet Gun Charge
Playboi Carti Collabs On New “WLR” Merch With Cactus Plant Flea Market
Smokepurpp Clarifies Album Sales After Being Clowned For Months