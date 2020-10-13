Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Mariah Carey Slammed By ’90s R&B Group Allure For Memoir Absence
66
0
Ari Lennox, 2 Chainz, Mulatto, Blac Youngsta To Perform at “HBCU Virtual Homecoming”
132
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

The Lox Living Off Xperience
860
1
Big Sean Detroit
834
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

DaBaby Jokes About Being “Hacked” Tweeting About Throwing Hands

Posted By on October 12, 2020

The rapper let it be known that he’s not the one to play with.

A few questionable tweets were sent out from DaBaby‘s Twitter account over the weekend and the rapper is claiming “it wasn’t me.” We’ve watched in real-time as celebrities have become victims of the almost inevitable “hack,” and DaBaby has come forward to say he’s the latest to have had his social media account violated. Of course, his laughing emoji at the end of his denial says otherwise.

DaBaby, Lawsuit, Hacked, Twitter
Arnold Turner / Stringer / Getty Images

On Saturday (October 10) DaBaby wrote, “Ion know who need to hear this , but I’ll slap da f*ck out any one of you n*ggas and pay for the lawsuit. Lol noooo cap.” He followed it up with, “But I’d much rather keep playing p*ssy & sit on these M’s.” With as many legal issues that his alleged physical altercations have gotten him into over the last year or so, it’s not surprising the DaBaby is opting to keep his nose clean.

The North Carolina rapper is facing a lawsuit over an altercation that allegedly took place at a Beverly Hills hotel. For that incident, DaBaby stands accused of assaulting an employee. He has also been accused of physically attacking a promoter in Florida and continues to face legal issues in connection with an alleged assault on a fan in Massachusetts.

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Mariah Carey Slammed By ’90s R&B Group Allure For Memoir Absence
66 525 5
0
Ari Lennox, 2 Chainz, Mulatto, Blac Youngsta To Perform at “HBCU Virtual Homecoming”
132 525 10
0

Recent Stories

Mariah Carey Slammed By ’90s R&B Group Allure For Memoir Absence
66
0
Ari Lennox, 2 Chainz, Mulatto, Blac Youngsta To Perform at “HBCU Virtual Homecoming”
132
0
Asian Doll Catches Heat For Endorsing Donald Trump For President
119
0
K. Michelle Extorted By Woman Who Says Her Husband Is Cheating
159
0
DaBaby Jokes About Being “Hacked” Tweeting About Throwing Hands
185
0
More News

Trending Songs

Joe Moses Gotta Be Careful
93
0
Ivorian Doll Daily Duppy
79
0
J Stone Feat. Dave East All Or Nothing
225
0
Ari Lennox Cognac Eyes
146
0
WSTRN Never Find/Armagidion
79
0
Mos Def Feat. Busta Rhymes Do It Now
132
0
Rod Wave Shooting Star
132
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Lil Tracy “Messy” Video
146
0
Curren$y “1 Luv (Roll the Credits)” Video
132
0
Jealous
146
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Mariah Carey Slammed By ’90s R&B Group Allure For Memoir Absence
Ari Lennox, 2 Chainz, Mulatto, Blac Youngsta To Perform at “HBCU Virtual Homecoming”
Asian Doll Catches Heat For Endorsing Donald Trump For President