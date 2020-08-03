Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Scott Storch Launches “Cannabis For Healing” Rehab Center That Offers Music Courses
119
0
Joe Budden Won’t Apologize To Logic, Calls Him “Pander King” To Lupe Fiasco
106
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Seven7Hardaway 7x
821
2
Wiz Khalifa Slim Peter
662
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

DaBaby Loses #1 Spot To Taylor Swift On Billboard Hot 100

Posted By on August 3, 2020

Taylor Swift has three songs debuting in the Top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100, replacing DaBaby and Roddy Ricch at #1.

For the first time in a while, DaBaby and Roddy Ricch are no longer sitting at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Much of this year has been dominated by Roddy Ricch. In fact, an insane statistic was released last week, which claims that the rapper has been at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 for 60% of the year. That’s insane. Unfortunately, this was one of his off weeks because “ROCKSTAR,” which features him, is no longer on top.

A new week is upon us and DaBaby and Roddy Ricch have been moved down one spot to #2. The new owner of the #1 position on the chart belongs to Taylor Swift, who becomes the first artist to ever debut at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and the Billboard 200 charts in the same week. Her new album folklore is the top-selling album of the year as far as first week sales go, moving 846,000 equivalent album units in the United States. Worldwide, she sold two million copies.

Taylor Swift occupies three spots in the Top 10. “Cardigan” is the #1 song this week while “The 1” and “Exile” with Bon Iver clock in at #4 and #6 respectively.

Jack Harlow slides to #3 with “WHATS POPPIN,” keeping The Weeknd safe at #5 with “Blinding Lights.” This week, Jason Derulo also makes an appearance in the Top 10 at #10 with “Savage Love (Laxed – Siren Beat),” his new collaboration with Jawsh 685.

Are you surprised to see DaBaby lose his spot to Taylor Swift?

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Scott Storch Launches “Cannabis For Healing” Rehab Center That Offers Music Courses
119 525 9
0
Joe Budden Won’t Apologize To Logic, Calls Him “Pander King” To Lupe Fiasco
106 525 8
0

Recent Stories

Scott Storch Launches “Cannabis For Healing” Rehab Center That Offers Music Courses
119
0
Joe Budden Won’t Apologize To Logic, Calls Him “Pander King” To Lupe Fiasco
106
0
How Benny The Butcher Is Building The BSF Legacy From The Ground Up
172
0
DJ Khaled Teases Upcoming “Khaled Khaled” Single
106
0
KXNG Crooked Talks Dr. Dre’s Impact On Eminem, 50 Cent, & Snoop Dogg
225
0
More News

Trending Songs

Blacc Zacc 803 Legend
146
0
Travis Scott Stargazing
106
0
Lil Keed Feat. Lil Baby She Know
185
0
DaBaby PEEP HOLE
159
0
Russ One More Chance
159
0
BlocBoy JB Do What I Do
225
0
Tekashi 6ix9ine PUNANI
278
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

EarthGang “Top Down” Video
119
0
ALREADY
172
0
Kehlani “Can I” Video
304
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Scott Storch Launches “Cannabis For Healing” Rehab Center That Offers Music Courses
Joe Budden Won’t Apologize To Logic, Calls Him “Pander King” To Lupe Fiasco
How Benny The Butcher Is Building The BSF Legacy From The Ground Up