Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Sheck Wes Is Eligible For The 2020 NBA Draft
146
0
DaBaby Previews Heartbreaking Tribute To His Late Brother
66
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Sheek Louch BeastMode 4
1403
4
Fat Fool Rappers & Ball Players
834
2
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

DaBaby Previews Heartbreaking Tribute To His Late Brother

Posted By on November 18, 2020

DaBaby may have penned the realest song of his career with the emotionally powerful “My Brother’s Keeper,” set to drop this Friday.

DaBaby may occasionally embody a larger than life character on wax, but the North Carolina rapper hasn’t been afraid to showcase vulnerability through his music. On Kirk’s “Intro,” DaBaby surprised fans with an introspective reflection on his relationship with his father, after whom the album was named. Now, following the tragic death of his brother Glen Johnson, who took his own life on November 3rd, DaBaby has once again turned to his creative outlet to pay homage.

DaBaby

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images 

Taking to Instagram to preview his upcoming tribute “My Brother’s Keeper,” DaBaby highlights what’s shaping up to be his most emotional track so far. “I’m my brother’s keeper and it’s been like that forever,” he begins, his delivery melodic. “We can’t help the shit we’ve seen,  we had to live through that together / All these demons on my soul, Lord I need help fighting these devils.” As the verse kicks in, DaBaby proceeds to reflect on their shared upbringing, penning personal anecdotes and painting a picture of their familial dynamic.

“Get a degree, I’ma help you get there,” begins Baby, in the opening verse. “Two jobs Mama working minimum wage, barely having welfare / we was motivated by them pitiful days, we was raised the right way.” His voice nearly breaks as he vividly reflects on their days bickering in Church, only to receive holy beatings from their mother on the car ride home. “Feel like a prisoner in my mind, no one to talk to,” he sings, transitioning back into a melodic delivery. “Don’t let depression go unchecked, that shit will cost you.”

Check out the preview here, and look for “My Brother’s Keeper” to arrive in full this coming Friday. Send some love to DaBaby in the comments below. 

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Sheck Wes Is Eligible For The 2020 NBA Draft
146 525 11
0
Kevin Gates Explains Why He’s So Happy: “I’m Not In The Streets Anymore”
79 525 6
0

Recent Stories

Sheck Wes Is Eligible For The 2020 NBA Draft
146
0
DaBaby Previews Heartbreaking Tribute To His Late Brother
66
0
Kevin Gates Explains Why He’s So Happy: “I’m Not In The Streets Anymore”
79
0
Kanye West & Lil Baby Shooting Video For “Hurricanes” Collab
132
0
KXNG Crooked Wants A Bigger West Coast Presence In Verzuz
132
0
More News

Trending Songs

Tierra Whack Peppers And Onions
93
0
Tierra Whack Feel Good
93
0
Key Glock All Of That
106
0
Russ Feat. Busta Rhymes Line Em Up
146
0
Future & Lil Uzi Vert My Legacy
146
0
Hit-Boy Feat. Big Sean & Fivio Foreign Salute
265
0
Lil Pump Lil Pimp Big MAGA Steppin
159
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

DaBaby Feat. Young Thug “BLIND” Video
172
0
2 Chainz Feat. Ty Dolla $ign, Lil Duval “Can’t Go For That” Video
238
0
Lil Wayne Feat. Gudda Gudda & HoodyBaby “NFL” Video
291
1
More Videos

Featured Stories

Sheck Wes Is Eligible For The 2020 NBA Draft
DaBaby Previews Heartbreaking Tribute To His Late Brother
Kevin Gates Explains Why He’s So Happy: “I’m Not In The Streets Anymore”