HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

DaBaby References Protests & COVID-19 With VMA Performance

Posted By on August 30, 2020

DaBaby performed three of his most popular songs for the virtual VMA’s, Sunday night.

Charlotte rapper DaBaby took the virtual stage for the Video Music Awards, Sunday night, and used his platform to perform three of his most popular songs with choreography that commented on the coronavirus pandemic and police brutality.

DaBaby, VMAs, PerformanceFrazer Harrison / Getty Images

After a relatively subdued performance of “PEEP HOLE,” DaBaby is arrested by police, alongside the Jabbawockeez. From there DaBaby raps “Blind” from the back of a cop car, before breaking free to climax with an energetic performance of “Rockstar.” Throughout the show, DaBaby rocked a Lakers outfit from head to toe.

Back in June, DaBaby released an updated version of “Rockstar” to include a verse on police brutality. “Bias and pushing negative narratives/I’m ready though/Cops wanna pull me over, embarrass me/Abusing power,” he raps in the song.

DaBaby is nominated for several awards tonight including Artist of the Year, Best Hip-Hop, Best Choreography, and Best Cinematography for his song with Camila Cabello, “My Oh My.” Keke Palmer is serving as the host of the virtual ceremony.

Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande, Doja Cat, The Weeknd, and more will also be performing.

Check out the fiery performance below and be on the lookout for winners from the event later tonight.

Via HNHH

