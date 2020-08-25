Rap Basement

HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

DaBaby & Roddy Ricch Have Spotify’s Song Of The Summer

August 25, 2020

DaBaby and Roddy Ricch’s “ROCKSTAR” has officially been named Spotify’s Song of Summer 2020.

Last year was the year of DaBaby. He broke onto the scene and never looked back, dropping a multitude of singles and projects and demanding everybody’s attention. It looks like his momentum has carried into 2020 because Spotify has just calculated all of the pertinent information, naming his smash record “ROCKSTAR” the song of the summer.

Despite there technically still being another month left until the summer ends, Spotify has already announced the Song of the Summer and Podcast of the Summer.

With over 380 million streams, DaBaby and Roddy Ricch are officially the owners of the most popular song this summer on Spotify.

“I knew ‘Rockstar’ was going to be a HIT while I was creating the record,” says DaBaby in the official announcement. “But to watch the world make it into a GLOBAL HIT is an Amazing Feeling. GOD IS GREAT!”

The data was calculated based on streaming information from June 1 to August 15. Other songs that were popular on Spotify this summer were The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights,” Imanbek’s remix of SAINt JHN’s “Roses,” “Savage Love” by Jason Derulo and Jawsh 685, “Watermelon Sugar” by Harry Styles, Drake‘s “Toosie Slide,” and more.


Brad Barket/Getty Images

Let us know which song has been your Song of the Summer? Was it “ROCKSTAR?”

[via]

Via HNHH

