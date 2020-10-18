Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Drake “Certified Lover Boy” Truck Spotted On Route To Toronto
66
0
DaBaby Says He Has “Top 5 Hottest” Flows In The Game
66
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Iman Shumpert Joy Ride: Gangsta Grillz
979
0
Desean Jackson Against All Odds
741
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

DaBaby Says He Has “Top 5 Hottest” Flows In The Game

Posted By on October 18, 2020

Despite the demand from certain fans to switch up his flow, DaBaby brushes off with criticism with the money.

It’s been nearly two years since DaBaby‘s reign in the rap game began. Songs like “Suge” and “Baby On Baby” helped him become one of the hottest in the game but its songs like “Rockstar” that solidified that position. Despite being one of the most sought after rappers in the game, many have criticized his flow and how predictable it’s become. It’s a running joke that he’s even acknowledged at one point in time.


Lisa Lake/Getty Images 

DaBaby took to Twitter over the weekend where he was called out by a fan who told him he “better switch your flow.” DaBaby quickly pointed out that the individual tweeting him makes custom Pokémon cards with rappers on it, telling him, “Better switch yo life and quit playing with them pussy ass Pokémon cards.” And while the individual clearly felt some type of way that DaBaby referred to him as a “pussy” for making Pokémon cards, the rapper still had some things to get off his chest.

Y’all know dis flow Top 5 hottest in the game right now right ?” He reminded fans immediately afterward. “Y’all know this flow got Baby more dollars than instagram followers right?” he added.

DaBaby‘s spree of tweets began with his flow, though he started reflecting on his rise to fame, and the rumors that followed. In the past year, he’s found himself at the center of plenty of controversies surrounding his love life, lawsuits, and more. Though he insists that he doesn’t care about these false narratives that have followed him, he did acknowledge that he probably should.

“Past year I done sat back and let the internet think what they wanna think… mfs think I’m single, married, taken, a liar, cheater, fighter, killer, dealer, real nigga, lame, trap rapper, pop star, rockstar. I’ll let a MF think whatever,” he tweeted. Check his tweets below. 

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Drake “Certified Lover Boy” Truck Spotted On Route To Toronto
66 525 5
0
Three 6 Mafia Announce First Indoor Arena Concert Since Pandemic Restrictions
79 525 6
0

Recent Stories

Drake “Certified Lover Boy” Truck Spotted On Route To Toronto
66
0
DaBaby Says He Has “Top 5 Hottest” Flows In The Game
66
0
Three 6 Mafia Announce First Indoor Arena Concert Since Pandemic Restrictions
79
0
Run The Jewels Perform “RTJ4” To Urge Fans To Vote With Pharrell, 2 Chainz & More
119
0
Three 6 Mafia Announces First Indoor Concert Since Start Of Coronavirus Pandemic
529
0
More News

Trending Songs

Black Thought State Prisoner
93
0
Bootsy Collins Feat. Snoop Dogg Jam On
66
0
T.I. Feat. London Jae & Conway 1/2 Ticket
79
0
Ill Bill Feat. Conway & Pharoahe Monch Be Afraid!
106
0
Obasi Jackson Ain't Worried
93
0
Benny The Butcher & Hit-Boy Famous
93
0
Queen Naija Love Language
159
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Dave East “Envy” Video
106
0
XXXTENTACION “CHASE / glass shards” Video
119
0
Alley Boy “Poppyseeds” Video
93
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Drake “Certified Lover Boy” Truck Spotted On Route To Toronto
DaBaby Says He Has “Top 5 Hottest” Flows In The Game
Three 6 Mafia Announce First Indoor Arena Concert Since Pandemic Restrictions