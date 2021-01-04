Rap Basement

DaBaby Says He & Lil Wayne Are The “Best Rappers Alive”

Posted By on January 4, 2021

Lil Wayne and DaBaby are working on a new song together, it would seem.

DaBaby has taken the entire rap game by storm in the last few years. After initially being overlooked for years as an up-and-comer from North Carolina, the Blame It On Baby rapper used his creativity in music videos, as well as his hilarious personality, to bolster himself into superstardom, becoming one of the most in-demand stars of the decade

While many have been getting at the artist to change up his studio process, most notably his flows, DaBaby knows he’s got a winning formula and he’s reluctant to try something new. In fact, he thinks that his flow is so influential that he’s comfortable calling himself one of the best rappers alive, going so far as to call himself the best in a new picture with Lil Wayne.


Arnold Turner/Getty Images

Arguably nobody would argue that Lil Wayne is one of the greatest at his craft of all-time, but is DaBaby? According to the star himself, he thinks so.

“Best rappers alive,” wrote DaBaby on a new picture of himself with Lil Wayne. He can be seen wearing his brand-new iced-out baby chain, with Lil Tunechi casually pointing at the boss. They were in the studio together, sharing a gallery of shots from their time in the lab, which could bring us a dope new song– or several– in the next few weeks.


Kevin Winter/Getty Images

What do you think they’ll sound like on record together? And do you agree that DaBaby is one of the best rappers alive?

Via HNHH

