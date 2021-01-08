Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Mulatto Claps Back At Fan For Criticizing Her Music: “It’s Lyrics To A Song”
93
0
Dot Da Genius Discusses How Kanye West Influenced Him As A Producer
159
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Lil Wayne No Ceilings 3
1204
3
Curren$y Welcome To Jet Life Recordings
913
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

DaBaby Still Hits The Studio Following Loaded Firearm Arrest

Posted By on January 8, 2021

After the rapper was reportedly arrested Thursday night for carrying a loaded firearm, he still managed to hit the studio the same night.

DaBaby is no stranger to run-ins with the law. In fact, just earlier this week, the “Rockstar” hitmaker was released from a Florida jail following his alleged involvement in a robbery. After a concert promoter failed to pay the $30k the rapper was promised upfront for a birthday event for Stunna 4 Vegas, DaBaby and his crew allegedly jumped the man and robbed him before dousing him in apple juice.

On Thursday night, the Charlotte native had another run-in with the law, this time being arrested on Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills for allegedly carrying a concealed handgun. Despite the run-in with law enforcement, DaBaby is assuring fans on social media that he’s still getting to the bag regardless. 

According to reports, the rapper and his entourage were detained on Thursday for possessing loaded firearms after someone inside the Moncler store on the infamous celebrity-friendly strip called authorities. Later that night, however, the rapper shared a video via Instagram stories assuring fans he was more than okay. 

“Still on time for the meeting,” he wrote on the video with a sarcastic nerd-face emoji. Despite the minor hiccup, the 29-year still managed to hit the studio with his crew, sharing a video of them cooking up in the studio just hours after the reported arrest.  

Right now, it is unclear if DaBaby will face more charges from the LAPD for carrying the concealed firearm, but we’re glad he was able to escape spending time in jail this time around.

We’ll keep you updated on the developments of the situation as more information becomes available. 

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Dot Da Genius Discusses How Kanye West Influenced Him As A Producer
159 525 12
0
Mulatto Claps Back At Fan For Criticizing Her Music: “It’s Lyrics To A Song”
93 525 7
0

Recent Stories

Mulatto Claps Back At Fan For Criticizing Her Music: “It’s Lyrics To A Song”
93
0
Dot Da Genius Discusses How Kanye West Influenced Him As A Producer
159
0
The Weeknd Gears Up For His Super Bow Halftime Show In New Pepsi Commercial
106
1
Future & Nicki Minaj’s “You Da Baddest” Hits Platinum
106
1
Roddy Ricch & Rich The Kid Have A Banger On The Way
132
1
More News

Trending Songs

Zara Larsson Feat. Young Thug Talk About Love
66
0
Virgil Abloh Feat. Serpentwithfeet Delicate Limbs
106
0
Jazmine Sullivan Feat. Ari Lennox On It
40
0
RMR Her Honeymoon
79
0
Lloyd Banks Element Of Surprise
93
0
Westside Gunn Feat. Armani Caesar & Benny The Butcher Mission Accomplished
93
0
dvsn Use Somebody
66
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Saweetie Feat. Doja Cat “Best Friend” Video
132
0
Future & Lil Uzi Vert “Drankin N Smokin” Video
238
0
Nav Feat. Gunna “Young Wheezy” Video
159
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Mulatto Claps Back At Fan For Criticizing Her Music: “It’s Lyrics To A Song”
Dot Da Genius Discusses How Kanye West Influenced Him As A Producer
The Weeknd Gears Up For His Super Bow Halftime Show In New Pepsi Commercial