DaBaby’s Daughter Proves She Can Rap Like Her Father In Adorable Video

DaBaby had an amazing run in 2020 following the release of Blame It Baby and huge singles like “Rockstar” and “Oprah’s Bank Account,” and this year, he’s already got the ball rolling with his latest single “Masterpiece” as well as an appearance in Megan Thee Stallion’s “Cry Baby” music video. His love life, however, may be putting a damper on the Charlotte rapper’s success.



Johnny Nunez/Getty Images

This past Super Bowl weekend, DaBaby endured a highly publicized breakup with DaniLeigh after months of seeming inseparable. He appears to be bouncing back quickly after posting a suggesting TikTok from India Love on his Instagram, but even if he’s not already feeling better after his breakup with DaniLeigh, this funny video featuring his daughter will surely brighten up his mood.

Earlier today, MeMe, the mother of DaBaby‘s daughter, shared a cute video of their daughter rapping as her older brother supplies the beat with some old-fashioned beatboxing. The caption of the post reads, “They Gone Have To Sign Da Whole Family , F*** A N**** Mean Man,” alluding to the skills that their daughter clearly possesses at such a young age.

DaBaby is close with his daughter, so seeing her drop bars so effortlessly will surely be fun for the Charlotte rapper. From Jaden Smith to Lil Baby‘s son Jason, we’ve seen the children of rappers follow in their parents’ footsteps and pursue a career in music, so it will be interesting to see if the same applies to DaBaby’s daughter in the coming years.