Damian Lillard Celebrates Success With “Live From The Bubble” EP

Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers had their work cut out for them upon entering the NBA’s Orlando bubble. Of course, there was no guarantee that they would be able to come out swinging and secure themselves a playoff spot, but that’s exactly what they did as Lillard had a phenomenal stretch of basketball. It’s clear that Dame is one of the best players in the league and with his performance against the Grizzlies yesterday, the whole league needs to be on notice.

If you’ve paid attention to Dame’s career, you also know that he has been making music under the name Dame D.O.L.L.A. Back in 2019, he dropped his third full-length project called Big D.O.L.L.A. and now, to celebrate his success in Orlando, he has come through with a three-track EP called Live From The Bubble.

The project kicks off with a short and sweet song called “I’m Him,” before going into the Jane Handcock-assisted track called “They Know.” Finally, the project ends with “No Punches,” which is yet another track featuring Dame talking that talk.

You can stream the whole project below so definitely check it out and let us know what you think.