Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

D’Angelo & Friends To Appear On Next “Verzuz”
159
0
Kodak Black Pens Heartfelt Valentine’s Day Message For His Mother
199
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Doc D Planetory Destruction
12997
1
Wiz Khalifa
2184
1
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

D’Angelo & Friends To Appear On Next “Verzuz”

Posted By on February 14, 2021

D’Angelo will be appearing on “Verzuz” at the end of February.

Verzuz has announced that D’Angelo has been confirmed as the next guest to be featured on the show, but it is still a mystery who will be joining him. The series announced that he will be joined by “friends” on February 27th.

The Valentine’s Day announcement reads: “Happy Valentine’s Day, loved ones. Our gift to you. Live from the @ApolloTheater in Harlem. Who you think is pullin’ up to take on the King on February 27th? Sure to be a legendary night!”

D'Angelo, Verzuz
Andrew Burton / Getty Images

D’Angelo most recently teamed up with Erykah Badu to appear on Slingbaum’s tack, “Behoove,” last year.

We recently dove into the iconic time D’Angelo connected with Redman & Method Man for their hit “Left & Right.” 

Fat Joe recently claimed that LL Cool J wants to appear on Verzuz soon and is lobbying to get Jay-Z or Drake as an opponent.

LL Cool J, let me tell you, he’s my idol. I wouldn’t even feel right, you know what I’m saying?” said Joe. “I rap ’cause of him. LL wants Jay-Z or Drake. That’s who LL Cool J allegedly wants. Jay-Z or Drake.”

D’Angelo and friends’ Verzuz will air on Saturday, February 27 at 8:00 PM, Eastern on Instagram.

[Via]
Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Kodak Black Pens Heartfelt Valentine’s Day Message For His Mother
199 525 15
0
Zaytoven Recounts Listening To Dr. Dre’s “The Chronic” For The First Time
199 525 15
1

Recent Stories

D’Angelo & Friends To Appear On Next “Verzuz”
159
0
Kodak Black Pens Heartfelt Valentine’s Day Message For His Mother
199
0
Zaytoven Recounts Listening To Dr. Dre’s “The Chronic” For The First Time
199
1
Tory Lanez Stunned After Meeting DMX In Miami
225
0
Lil Tjay & 6lack Warm Up Our “R&B Season” Playlist
185
0
More News

Trending Songs

Mario Luxury Love
185
0
Joey Trap Brace
106
0
Casanova Feat. Jacquees Don't Wanna
304
0
Kanye West Feat. Ty Dolla $ign Real Friends
199
0
Lou Phelps Feat. Problem Nike Shoe Box 2.0
185
0
Luh Kel I Wish
119
0
Rita Ora Feat. Gunna Big
966
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Tory Lanez – Big Tipper (feat. Melii, Lil Wayne) [Official Music Video]
132
0
Extended Version | 50 Cent feat. NLE Choppa & Rileyy Lanez – “Part of the Game” | Video
212
0
Lil Durk Feat. Lil Baby “Finesse Out The Gang Way” Video
199
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

D’Angelo & Friends To Appear On Next “Verzuz”
Kodak Black Pens Heartfelt Valentine’s Day Message For His Mother
Zaytoven Recounts Listening To Dr. Dre’s “The Chronic” For The First Time