D’Angelo & Friends To Appear On Next “Verzuz”

D’Angelo will be appearing on “Verzuz” at the end of February.
Verzuz has announced that D’Angelo has been confirmed as the next guest to be featured on the show, but it is still a mystery who will be joining him. The series announced that he will be joined by “friends” on February 27th.
The Valentine’s Day announcement reads: “Happy Valentine’s Day, loved ones. Our gift to you. Live from the @ApolloTheater in Harlem. Who you think is pullin’ up to take on the King on February 27th? Sure to be a legendary night!”
Andrew Burton / Getty Images
D’Angelo most recently teamed up with Erykah Badu to appear on Slingbaum’s tack, “Behoove,” last year.
We recently dove into the iconic time D’Angelo connected with Redman & Method Man for their hit “Left & Right.”
Fat Joe recently claimed that LL Cool J wants to appear on Verzuz soon and is lobbying to get Jay-Z or Drake as an opponent.
“LL Cool J, let me tell you, he’s my idol. I wouldn’t even feel right, you know what I’m saying?” said Joe. “I rap ’cause of him. LL wants Jay-Z or Drake. That’s who LL Cool J allegedly wants. Jay-Z or Drake.”
D’Angelo and friends’ Verzuz will air on Saturday, February 27 at 8:00 PM, Eastern on Instagram.[Via]