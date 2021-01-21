DaniLeigh Gets Dragged & Accused Of Colorism For New “Yellow Bone” Song

Colorism has been a hot debate within hip-hop recently, with Atlanta-rapper Mulatto finally being compelled to change her stage name for its controversial history. Queen Naija has also faced accusations of colorism that have permanently impacted her career. The latest to join the list of people accused of discriminatory actions is DaniLeigh. After the singer shared a preview of her new “Yellow Bone,” song on Twitter, fans were quick to point out the questionable connotations of the song.

The preview, which was shared on Instagram, shows Dani vibing out to the new song written to celebrate “light skin baddies all around.” One user commented, “Dani I was rooting for you! Like For Real, For Real. This song is disappointing on soo many levels.. Yellow Bone?” pointing out how the song’s message may be disagreeable because of the history of colorism in the country.

When the singer caught wind of the backlash, she responded, “why I can’t make a song for my light skin baddies ?? Why y’all think I’m hating on other colors when there are millions of songs speaking on all types.. why y’all so sensitive & take it personal .. gahhhh damn.” Twitter was not too pleased with her dismissive response, and the Miami singer began to trend on the platform as people went in on her.

One user assessed, “Please don’t compare Dani Leigh’s trash song to Beyoncé’s Brownskin Girl. One is a song about how brownskin women are beautiful, the other is a song saying he wants a yellow bone. They are not the same. Plus her song sounds horrible,” explaining the difference between the two songs and why DaniLeigh’s was so unpopular.

Another added, “Dani Leigh saying she is a yellow bone/light skin, shows people be using words that they have no clue what they mean, don’t even know the history of the word,” pointing out DaniLeigh’s ethnicity not being African-American, making her “light skin” classification not entirely true. Check out more reactions to the song below.