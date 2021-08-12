Rap Basement

Featured

DaniLeigh Has Given Birth To Her Baby: Report

Posted By on August 12, 2021

After confirming her pregnancy last month, DaniLeigh has reportedly given birth to her baby girl.

In July, Def Jam singer DaniLeigh confirmed that she is pregnant, and while everyone has been clamoring to figure out whether DaBaby is the father of the child, it appears that she has already given birth.

Although there has not yet been any confirmation from DaniLeigh or DaBaby for that matter, The Neighborhood Talk has broken the news that the MOVIE artist has successfully given birth to her baby girl. “Neighbors, we can positively confirm after speaking with our sources that Dani successfully gave birth to DaBaby last night!” TNT claims. “Congrats [red heart emoji x2].”

Rumors of DaniLeigh being pregnant with DaBaby‘s baby have been making their round through social media since April, and after DaniLeigh officially confirmed her pregnancy, eagle-eyed fans noticed that DaBaby liked the picture. And just a couple of weeks ago, DaniLeigh shared a new post of her baby bump using the hashtag “#dabiggest,” which the recently canceled artist had also tweeted out around the same time.

With the news that DaniLeigh has finally given birth, fans will have to stay tuned to see what she — and potentially DaBaby — has to say about the birth of her child. In the meantime, check out some of the photos and videos from throughout DaniLeigh’s pregnancy journey.

Via HNHH

