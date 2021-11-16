Rap Basement

DaniLeigh Shares Last Word On DaBaby Situation

Posted By on November 16, 2021

DaniLeigh clears one last thing before taking a break from the internet.

It’s been a nightmare keeping up with the drama encapsulating rappers DaBaby and DaniLeigh. The former couple took to social media this week to air out some very personal drama. As DaniLeigh was feeding their baby, DaBaby went on Instagram Live and called out the singer, attempting to kick her out of his house. During the incident, Baby referred to her as a “side chick” and showed their baby’s face for the first time in public. 

Both of their families have gotten involved and DaniLeigh was actually hit with a plain assault charge. Dani has used her social platforms to share her side of the story and before taking an internet hiatus, she cleared up one final thing with her supporters.


Johnny Nunez/Getty Images

“Last thing I’ma clear… I didn’t leave the house bc I’m in Charlotte.. I have no friends/family out there and I ain’t walking outside exposing [my daughter] and myself looking crazy with luggages,” said DaniLeigh. “My assistant flew in so I could catch a flight that was later. But I wanted to go to [DaBaby‘s] house to grab baby’s clothes. He said na.. then he went live. Did me how he did.. and the rest is yeah… but needed to clear that so y’all don’t think I’m jus sitting there while someone ‘kicking me and my baby out.’ 

Done dragging this! Unless someone else wanna say some cause I’m defending myself on everything. I’m done.. I’m sorry. Off the internet. I can’t see all this. Focusing on my girl. I’m quiet.”

This situation has gotten truly messy, and we hope that the two artists are able to co-parent their daughter amicably in the future. What do you think of everything that happened?

Via HNHH

