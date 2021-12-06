DaniLeigh’s Mother Reportedly Quits As Her Manager

DaniLeigh’s mother will always be a huge part of her life, but she will seemingly no longer be working as the rapper’s manager. Dani has raved about her mother’s hustle as her manager for years but it looks like they will no longer be working together, keeping their relationship solely familial as the singer is looking for new management.

Dani updated her Instagram over the weekend, writing, “Looking for an amazing manager. Hit my email.”



Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

The message came shortly after her mother, Vicky Curiel, said that she will be taking time for herself in the coming weeks.

“I’ve taken this time to love myself, focus on myself, and reflecting on the fact that I’ve been living for others and not myself,” wrote DaniLeigh’s mother on Instagram. “Today, tomorrow, and for the rest of my life, I come first. You have to love yourself first before you can love anyone else. I didn’t know that. I thank God for this opportunity & I look forward to my new life.”

This comes following a dramatic spat between Dani and the father of her baby, rapper DaBaby, during which Dani was kicked out of Baby’s home. The entire thing happened on Instagram Live and made headlines as they both tried to clear the air afterward.

There are plenty of incredible music managers out there, so we’re sure Dani will find somebody she likes working with. Hopefully, she remains on good terms with her family.