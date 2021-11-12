Danny Brown Announces The Title Of His Upcoming Album

2021 has been a landmark year for Danny Brown. His breakout mixtape XXX, which was originally released months after the Detroit rapper turned 30 years old, reached its 10-year anniversary this summer, leading fans to celebrate Danny Brown‘s experimental contributions to Hip-Hop over the past decade.

Now, the rapper is 40 years old, and fans have been theorizing that his next album will be titled 40, reflecting his current age as an homage to XXX. Well, during a recent interview with The Needle Drop‘s Anthony Fantano, Danny Brown confirmed that they were kind of right.



Rather than being simply titled 40 or XL, however, Danny Brown has switched things up a bit and named his forthcoming record Quaranta. In addition to revealing the album’s official title, the Bruiser Brigade artist also confirmed that the album is finished and being mixed by TDE‘s Derek Ali.

“It’s done. Ali, you know he did Atrocity Exhibition, from TDE is mixing it right now,” Danny Brown says. “We’re just waiting on the right timing. But it’s not called 40, it’s called Quaranta. You know what I’m saying, it’s a — [laughs]. I don’t wanna give away too much why, but y’all will figure it out.”

