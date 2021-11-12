Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

The Astroworld Tragedy & An Examination Of Mosh Pit Culture In Hip-Hop
119
0
Coi Leray Defends Rico Nasty From Playboi Carti Fan Disrespect
132
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Papoose September
4420
3
Bryson Tiller Killer Instinct 2: The Nightmare Before
1575
1
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Danny Brown Announces The Title Of His Upcoming Album

Posted By on November 12, 2021

During an interview with Anthony Fantano, Danny Brown divulges some major details about his forthcoming album.

2021 has been a landmark year for Danny Brown. His breakout mixtape XXX, which was originally released months after the Detroit rapper turned 30 years old, reached its 10-year anniversary this summer, leading fans to celebrate Danny Brown‘s experimental contributions to Hip-Hop over the past decade. 

Now, the rapper is 40 years old, and fans have been theorizing that his next album will be titled 40, reflecting his current age as an homage to XXX. Well, during a recent interview with The Needle Drop‘s Anthony Fantano, Danny Brown confirmed that they were kind of right.

Danny Brown performs during the All Points East Festival at Victoria Park on May 24, 2019 in London, England.
Burak Cingi/Redferns/Getty Images

Rather than being simply titled 40 or XL, however, Danny Brown has switched things up a bit and named his forthcoming record Quaranta. In addition to revealing the album’s official title, the Bruiser Brigade artist also confirmed that the album is finished and being mixed by TDE‘s Derek Ali.

“It’s done. Ali, you know he did Atrocity Exhibition, from TDE is mixing it right now,” Danny Brown says. “We’re just waiting on the right timing. But it’s not called 40, it’s called Quaranta. You know what I’m saying, it’s a — [laughs]. I don’t wanna give away too much why, but y’all will figure it out.”

Watch Danny Brown’s full interview with The Needle Drop‘s Anthony Fantano below.

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

The Astroworld Tragedy & An Examination Of Mosh Pit Culture In Hip-Hop
119 525 9
0
Kanye West Says Michael Jordan Still Bothered About “Jumpman” Diss
159 525 12
0

Recent Stories

The Astroworld Tragedy & An Examination Of Mosh Pit Culture In Hip-Hop
119
0
Coi Leray Defends Rico Nasty From Playboi Carti Fan Disrespect
132
0
Danny Brown Announces The Title Of His Upcoming Album
106
0
Kanye West Says Michael Jordan Still Bothered About “Jumpman” Diss
159
0
NBA Youngboy Gifts Deceased Fan’s His Family Platinum Plaque
199
0
More News

Trending Songs

Dusty Locane CANES WORLD
119
0
Baby Tate Dungarees
93
0
Russ Losin Control, Pt. 2
159
0
DaBaby Feat. 21 Savage STICKED UP
146
0
Bando. & Isaiah Rashad Payday
159
0
Silk Sonic Feat. Thundercat & Bootsy Collins After Last Night
199
0
Summer Walker I Want To Come Home For Christmas (Amazon Original)
172
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Big Sean & Hit-Boy “The One ” Video
251
0
Snoop Dogg Feat. Jadakiss, Benny The Butcher, Busta Rhymes “Murder Music ” Video
225
0
Fat Nick Explains Why He Loves Little Caesars Despite Knowing It’s Not Good
238
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

The Astroworld Tragedy & An Examination Of Mosh Pit Culture In Hip-Hop
Coi Leray Defends Rico Nasty From Playboi Carti Fan Disrespect
Danny Brown Announces The Title Of His Upcoming Album