Danny Brown Shares Promising Update On New Album

It looks like we could be getting a follow-up to Danny Brown‘s Uknowhatimsayin? in the near future. The rapper has maintained a busy schedule throughout 2021, though largely as the head honcho of Bruiser Brigade. We’ve been receiving several projects from the camp over the course of the year and it looks like they could be leading up to Danny’s next studio album.



Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Danny Brown was on Twitter at the wee hours of the morning when he dropped a major update on his next project. The rapper revealed that his new album is done but it won’t be dropping anytime in the next few months. “Done and waiting on the seasons to change cause this ain’t no summertime album,” he wrote along with a prayer hand emoji.

He’s been active on Twitch recently and he’s been dropping snippets of the project during his streams. He recently unveiled the whole thing on his stream but it seems that there’s still tinkering that needs to be done. Danny explained that he wrapped up his vocals for the project, though there’s still other work that needs to be done.

“Also when I say done I mean I’m wrapped on vocals but we still have post production, mixing, sample clearances and whole bunch of other shit,” he continued in a later tweet.

Who’s ready for a new album from Danny Brown?