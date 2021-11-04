Rap Basement

Dave Chappelle Brought To Tears Upon Meeting Scorpio Of The Furious Five

Posted By on November 4, 2021

Dave Chappelle and Scorpio’s heartwarming moment from the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony

It’s not every day that you get to meet one of your childhood heroes. Naturally, people tend to get a little emotional whenever those moments arise, and a newly surfaced video of Dave Chappelle shows that the same holds true even for world-renowned celebrities. 

According to Complex, the controversial comedian behind Netflix’s The Closer was completely blown away after randomly meeting Scorpio of The Furious Five at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony in Cleveland, Ohio. 

Dave Chappelle speaks onstage during the 36th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on October 30, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

In sheer awe of being in the presence of one of Hip-Hop’s revered pioneers, Dave Chappelle told Scorpio, “Are you fucking kidding me?! Eddie Murphy used to tell me stories about you being outside of the club wearing clothes like you was from the future. My man. Oh my god. I know exactly who you are. It’s an honor, bro.”

“You heard what I said to Jay. Boy, does that not apply to you…” Chappelle continued. “It is an honor to shake your hand, brother. You have no idea, man. Kids like me…I was out there, I was listening to you. No bullshit.”

Scorpio (a.k.a. Mr. Ness) showed loved to Dave Chappelle as well, saying, “Oh I believe you ’cause you know Hip Hop like we know Hip Hop.” He then tried to politely walk away so that he didn’t take up all of the comedian’s time, but Dave Chappelle adamantly kept the conversation going and even invited the former Grandmaster Flash & The Furious Five member to an afterparty.

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee Scorpio of The Furious Five performs onstage during KEarth's Totally 80's Show at Honda Center on January 26, 2018 in Anaheim, California.
Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

“Bro, the honor is mine. I’ve admired you since I was a little boy. No bullshit. I’m getting [teary-eyed] just thinking about it,” a visibly emotional Dave Chappelle told him, before ending their meeting with a joke. “Boy, you made a difference in my life. Any time you look at me, good or bad, you contributed to it.”

Watch the rare behind-the-scenes moment on Scorpio’s Instagram. And if that video has you feeling nostalgic, check out some of Grandmaster Flash & The Furious Five’s classics, from “The Message” to “Freedom” below.

[via]
Via HNHH

