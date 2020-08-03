Rap Basement

Dave East Announces “Karma 3” Release Date

Posted By on August 3, 2020

Dave East is releasing his new project “Karma 3” this month, sharing the cover artwork on social media.

One of New York’s main figures in rap, Dave East, is preparing to drop his next project, revealing the release date today.

“Karma 3. August 14th. Love You Shooter. Pre-Save Now,” wrote Dave East on Twitter. The project will serve as a dedication to his longtime friend Kiing Shooter, who died of liver failure earlier this year.

Alongside the release date information, the recording artist also shared the official cover artwork, which shows East on a bicycle in the city, surrounded by his homies. The cover was edited to be black-and-white.

Dave East had been teasing this project for much of this year so we’re excited to see it finally come out. In February, he previewed one song from it where he flips a Jay-Z beat. Hopefully, that ends up making the album.

Last month, East continued getting the fans ready for the arrival of Karma 3, popping up at a video shoot with J. Cole and DMX. He also seemingly has something in the works with Jim Jones.


Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

So far, people are excited about the drop, asking him if certain songs will be included.

Will you be checking out Karma 3 when it drops in two weeks? Make sure to pencil in that date on your calendar if so.

Via HNHH

