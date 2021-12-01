Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Sleepy Hallow Explains How Kendrick Lamar & Chief Keef Shaped His Sound
225
0
Teyana Taylor Treated Jayda Cheaves To A Super Sensual Lap Dance On Stage
159
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Bryson Tiller Killer Instinct 2: The Nightmare Before
2197
1
Don Q Double Or Nothing
1641
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Dave East Buys His First Store, Thanks Nipsey Hussle For Inspiration

Posted By on December 1, 2021

Dave has always cherished his relationship with Nipsey.

Dave East’s biggest inspiration has always been Nipsey Hussle. One of Nipsey’s crowning achievements in his life, and unfortunately the place he was slain, was his Marathon Clothing store in his hometown Los Angeles.

Influenced by this entrepreneurship, East decided he wanted to be a store owner himself. On Tuesday (Nov. 30), Dave announced that he had bought his first store in his hometown of Harlem. The New York rapper thanked his realtor and Nipsey for the help and motivation to secure the shop: “Bought My First Store Today. I Told Nipsey He Laid The Blueprint For Real Ones Everywhere. Wish Shooter Could See This Shit. Coming Soon 2022. Couldn’t Have Made This Happen Without @queenofharlem The Realest!!!”

While the photos Dave took in the store show that the establishment may need some cosmetic work done, he said it will open in 2022. East smiled while holding the keys to the shop, as he adds a facet of business to his busy life as a prominent hip-hop artist.

Dave East‘s relationship with Nipsey Hussle was a close one, as he has a large tattoo of Nip on his back in honor of himThe duo actually had a collaborative album in the works before Hussle was fatally shot in the summer of 2019. Dave had contemplated putting out the joint project for some time, but eventually decided against it.

Now though, the store Dave will operate can help preserve the spirit of Nipsey Hussle, helping to provide for their respective hometown communities. Check out the photos and video of Dave East’s new store below.


Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Sleepy Hallow Explains How Kendrick Lamar & Chief Keef Shaped His Sound
225 525 17
0
Teyana Taylor Treated Jayda Cheaves To A Super Sensual Lap Dance On Stage
159 525 12
0

Recent Stories

Sleepy Hallow Explains How Kendrick Lamar & Chief Keef Shaped His Sound
225
0
Teyana Taylor Treated Jayda Cheaves To A Super Sensual Lap Dance On Stage
159
0
DaBaby Reflects On The Deaths Of His Father & Brother
146
0
Dave East Buys His First Store, Thanks Nipsey Hussle For Inspiration
238
0
Quavo, Offset & Kid Cudi Walk In Virgil Abloh’s Memorial Louis Vuitton Show
251
0
More News

Trending Songs

Jay Bezzy Feat. Sheff G & Sleepy Hallow Overseas
199
0
Tory Lanez '87 Stingray
132
0
Loopy Ferrell Profit
185
0
Duke Deuce I Ain't Worried Bout It
199
0
Vic Mensa What You Taught Us
212
0
T-Pain Shootin Up The Club
225
0
Young T & Bugsey Feat. Unknown T Roberto C
159
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

LPB Poody Declines To Try WarHeads Extreme On “Snack Review”
119
1
Snoop Dogg Feat. Fabolous & Dave East “Make Some Money” Video
450
1
Remedy “Crazy 8’s” Video
397
2
More Videos

Featured Stories

Sleepy Hallow Explains How Kendrick Lamar & Chief Keef Shaped His Sound
Teyana Taylor Treated Jayda Cheaves To A Super Sensual Lap Dance On Stage
DaBaby Reflects On The Deaths Of His Father & Brother