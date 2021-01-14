Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Lil Durk Has The Most Overall Chart Hits In 2021
93
0
T.I. Launches Trap Music Museum Miami Exhibit
146
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Curren$y Welcome To Jet Life Recordings
1072
0
Wiz Khalifa
1019
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Dave East Celebrates One Billion Streams

Posted By on January 14, 2021

Dave East takes a moment to reflect on hitting an impressive milestone, surpassing over one billion total global streams.

Dave East has been quietly holding it down as one of the game’s most consistent artists, frequently keeping his release calendar lined with new music. Most recently, East came through with the third installment of his acclaimed Karma series, a project that featured appearances from Benny The Butcher, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Young Dolph, Popcaan, and many more. Now, with another new year on the horizon — one that will likely see the release of the Styles P-assisted Beloved 2 album — Dave East took a moment to reflect on an impressive milestone. 

Dave East

 Noel Vasquez/Getty Images

As noted by Def Jam Records, Dave East recently surpassed a total of one billion global streams, an accomplishment that earned him praise from the legendary label. Ever the man of few words, East took a moment to thank the fans, captioning the image with “I Appreciate Y’all Fr…” The big win was also celebrated by Benny The Butcher and Busta Rhymes, who slid into the comments with some well-deserved fire emojis, as well as Jim Jones, who chimed in with a simple “work.” 

At this point, it’s fair to say that Dave East is making some serious noise, having built up a loyal fanbase ready and willing to keep his numbers running. Expect 2021 to bring new heights for the New York lyricist, who has managed to build a steady following without sacrificing his sound in the process. Congratulations to Dave East for this one — hitting that one billion mark is no easy feat. 

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Lil Durk Has The Most Overall Chart Hits In 2021
93 525 7
0
T.I. Launches Trap Music Museum Miami Exhibit
146 525 11
0

Recent Stories

Lil Durk Has The Most Overall Chart Hits In 2021
93
0
T.I. Launches Trap Music Museum Miami Exhibit
146
0
Future Keeps “Monster 2” Hype Rolling With New Jacket
119
0
Megan Thee Stallion & Doja Cat Announce Ariana Grande “34+35” Remix
185
0
Frenchie BSM Opens Up About Being Shot In The Neck
159
0
More News

Trending Songs

Night Lovell Feat. Lindasson & FTG Reggie A Lot
66
0
Ameer Vann IDFIATOK
79
0
Snoop Dogg Round Here
66
0
Young AP Feat. Sheff G Drill Tonight
185
0
Nechie High End
93
0
Top5 2 Cases
159
0
Emotional Oranges Feat. Chiiild Bonafide
172
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Rolled On
66
0
Bullets Flying
66
0
2KBABY Explains Why He Keeps His PS5 Controller On Him At All Times
106
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Lil Durk Has The Most Overall Chart Hits In 2021
T.I. Launches Trap Music Museum Miami Exhibit
Future Keeps “Monster 2” Hype Rolling With New Jacket