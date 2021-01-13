Rap Basement

Dave East Claps Back At Haters Saying He “Fell Off” With Lewd “Your Mom” Jokes

Posted By on January 13, 2021

The rapper had some choice words for a fan who suggested his career “fell off.”

Back in August of last year, Dave Eastreleased his project Karma 3 boasting appearances from Popcaan, Trey Songz, A Boogie Wit da Hoodie, Benny The Butcher, and many more. Following its release, the rapper has remained relatively active in the second-half of quarantine, appearing to lay down a few vocals for friends like his recent appearance on the Griselda Conflicted soundtrack. Never one to hold his tongue, the 32-year-old Harlem-bred lyricist reacted to a fan on Instagram who claimed his career has stalled, taking a disrespectful dig at the internet warrior. 

“You said I fell off? Your moms fell off my dick. If I fell off, your moms fell off my dick. How bout that?” he says while eating a piece of chicken. He then goes on to acknowledge his villainous abilities much of us are well aware of, adding, “You know I’m Top 5 most disrespectful n-ggas on Earth. Watch what you’re sayin’. Your moms was riding me and fell off if I fell off, you heard? I busted in your mom’s ass and she fell off … if I fell off. Tell your moms to get her ride together, you heard?”

Needless to say, East was not too happy about this assessment of his career. Mentioned briefly before, the rapper’s most recent appearance was on the soundtrack for Griselda’s Conflicted film. He provides vocals on the track “Welcome Home DMX” with Jonezy. 

[via]

Via HNHH

