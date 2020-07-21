Rap Basement

Post Malone Offers Album Update: "I Think We're Making Some Incredible Stuff"
Nicki Minaj Shows Off Baby Bump For The First Time Since Pregnancy Reveal
Sy Ari Da Kid A Toxic Heartbreak
Boosie Badazz In House
Dave East & Jim Jones Are Ready To Apply Pressure

Posted By on July 21, 2020

Dave East and Jim Jones are looking to drop some new music, though the “when” of it all remains mysterious.

Dave East has settled nicely into his position as a street spokesman, never quite slamming into the commercial market but never failing to keep it real. For that, he’s earned respect from many of his fellow New York lyricists, from Nas to Styles P, Fabolous to Dipset‘s own Jim Jones. Today, East has continued to lay out his masterplan, taking to Instagram to tease an upcoming musical onslaught. And what’s better, he’s actually been putting in work with the aforementioned Jones, leaving us wondering how many tracks they have sitting in the vault.

Johnny Nunez/WireImage/Getty Images

“We Gotta Give Em This Music..” teases East, captioning a studio photo on his Instagram page. Of course, he neglects to share a potential release date, but rappers have accepted the surprise drop as the new wave, so there’s always that.  Jim Jones made sure to chime in, writing “Facts gotta lock in for a week straight ni**a u live around th corner lol.” 

Though Jones seems content to fire off jokes, the fact remains that some new material from he and East would be a most welcome surprise indeed. For all the mainstream sounds that tend to dominate the charts, it’s always nice to know that the spirit of the New York streets will never cease. Are you looking forward to hearing what these two are cooking up?

Via HNHH

