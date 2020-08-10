Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Conway & Jay-Z’s Meeting Detailed By Griselda Tour Manager
93
0
Nicki Minaj Fans Go After A$AP Ferg For New Song’s Chart Debut
119
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Seven7Hardaway 7x
900
2
Wiz Khalifa Slim Peter
754
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Dave East Reveals “Karma 3” Tracklist With Benny The Butcher, A Boogie, & More

Posted By on August 10, 2020

Dave East is releasing his new album this week, complete with features from Benny The Butcher, A Boogie wit da Hoodie, Young Dolph, Mary J. Blige, Trey Songz, and more.

For much of this year, Dave East has been teasing the arrival of his new album Karma 3. A staple in New York rap, East has already proven himself as a mainstay in his city. The rapper is well-known as one of the strongest forces on the East Coast and he’ll surely flex the reason why upon the release of his new album this week.

With its arrival coming on Friday, Dave East is giving the world a taste of what to expect from Karma 3. He released the tracklist today.

With fifteen new songs including two features from Jozzy, the songwriter behind “Old Town Road,” Dave East is about to bless us this week. Other features will include some more stars from his city, including A Boogie wit da Hoodie, as well as the man who currently needs a fire extinguisher with all the heat he’s been releasing, Benny The Butcher. Trey Songz and Mary J. Blige are also listed on the tracklist, giving us hope for some smooth classics from Dave East. 


Steven Ferdman/Getty Images

With the tracklist now unveiled, let us know if you’re feeling hyped for the album drop on Friday. Will you be checking this one out or is there another project you’re more likely peeping first?

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Nicki Minaj Fans Go After A$AP Ferg For New Song’s Chart Debut
119 525 9
0
Conway & Jay-Z’s Meeting Detailed By Griselda Tour Manager
93 525 7
0

Recent Stories

Conway & Jay-Z’s Meeting Detailed By Griselda Tour Manager
93
0
Nicki Minaj Fans Go After A$AP Ferg For New Song’s Chart Debut
119
0
Nas Drops Trailer For New Music With Hit-Boy Arriving Next Week
146
0
Swizz Beatz Reflects On How Verzuz Inspired DMX
159
0
Lil Baby Earns Heavy Praise From DJ Khaled
146
0
More News

Trending Songs

Vic Mensa Feat. Malik Yusef & Wyatt Waddell No More Teardrops
119
0
Sadistik Feat. Mick Jenkins Zodiac
172
0
Cookiee Kawaii Vibe (If I Back It Up)
159
0
SoloSam Feat. Michael Christmas HOTBOX
119
0
Kyle Dion That Don't Mean A Thing
225
0
KBFR Feat. Lil Gotit Hood Baby Remix
199
0
ItsBizkit Feat. Jadakiss & DreamDoll Outside Wit It
251
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Smoove’L Is Hella Selective About His Juice On “Quarantine Essentials”
304
0
Cardi B Feat. Megan Thee Stallion “WAP” Video
344
0
Real Life “Tried” Video
318
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Conway & Jay-Z’s Meeting Detailed By Griselda Tour Manager
Nicki Minaj Fans Go After A$AP Ferg For New Song’s Chart Debut
Nas Drops Trailer For New Music With Hit-Boy Arriving Next Week