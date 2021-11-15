Rap Basement

HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Day N Vegas 2021: Photo Recap

Posted By on November 15, 2021

Doja Cat, Roddy Ricch, Lil Baby, Tyler, the Creator and many more hit the stage in Las Vegas for “Day N Vegas” over the weekend.

Day N Vegas wrapped up its music festival for the first time since 2019. The three-day event also marks the first major music festival since the Astroworld tragedy just one week ago, and thus, fans and promoters themselves went into the event with both care and caution. The festival went off without a hitch, apart from a disgruntled Uzi after his set was abruptly cut off.

Apart from Lil Uzi Vert, the star-studded lineup included artists like Baby Keem, Doja Cat, Lil Uzi Vert, SZA, Post Malone, Tyler, the Creator, and Kendrick Lamar. From premieres of brand new songs to performances of decades-old hits, artists were clearly ready to rejoice in live music with fans for the first time in almost two years. Check out a photo gallery of some of the artists we got to see at Day N Vegas 2021 below.

If you were in the audience, let us know who your favorite performer from the weekend was.

All photos shot by John Macon/Thanks4Nothing for HNHH exclusively.

Doja Cat

doja cat day n vegas

doja cat day n vegas

doja cat day n vegas

doja cat day n vegas

Cordae

cordae day n vegas 2021

Don Toliver

don toliver day n vegas 2021

don toliver day n vegas 2021

Freddie Gibbs

Griselda

day n vegas photos 2021

Isaiah Rashad

 

day n vegas photos 2021

Joey Bada$$

day n vegas 2021 photos

Lil Baby

day n vegas 2021 photos

day n vegas 2021 photos

day n vegas 2021 photos

Lil Uzi Vert

day n vegas 2021 photos

day n vegas 2021 photos

day n vegas 2021 photos

Polo G

DAY N VEGAS POLO G

POLO G DAY N VEGAS

Roddy Ricch

day. n vegas 2021

day n vegas 2021

day n vegas 2021

Snoh Aalegra

day n vegas 2021

Snoh Aalegra

SZA

DAY N VEGAS 2021

DAY N VEGAS 2021

Teyana Taylor

DAY N VEGAS 2021

 

Baby Keem

baby keem day n vegas

baby keem

YG

DAY N VEGAS 2021

DAY N VEGAS 2021

Young M.A

young ma

young ma

Tyler, The Creator

tyler the creator day n vegas 2021

tyler the creator day n vegas 2021

tyler the creator day n vegas 2021

tyler the creator day n vegas 2021

Via HNHH

