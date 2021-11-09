Day N Vegas Replaces Travis Scott With Post Malone, Makes Official Announcement

As Travis Scott‘s world has been rocked following last week’s events, his appearances are beginning to find replacements. The tragedy that occurred at Astroworld where eight lives were lost remains under investigation as authorities attempt to piece together how something like this could occur. Attendees have been sharing their stories by the thousands on social media and with each new viral tale comes more shock and awe at what people witnessed.

After sharing his video statement regarding the chaos that resulted in injury and death at Astroworld, rumors circulated that the Texas rapper pulled out of performing at the upcoming Day N Vegas festival.

This (November 8) evening, Day N Vegas confirmed that Travis Scott “will no longer be performing” at the festival.

“The security and safety of all attending Day N Vegas has been and is always top priority in our festival planning,” they tweeted. ‘We continue to work hand in hand with law enforcement, medical personnel and public safety agencies on our protocols for the weekend. Please take care of yourself and each other. Look forward to seeing you in a few days.”

Then, not long after they made the announcement, they shared that Post Malone had been added to the lineup. While Day N Vegas is the only festival that has announced Scott has been dropped, fans have launched an online petition calling for his removal from Coachella next year.



