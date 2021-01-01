Rap Basement

Daz Dillinger Cooks With Dr. Dre & Kurupt In Death Row Throwback

Posted By on January 1, 2021

Daz Dillinger takes it back to the Dogg Pound Gangsta Clicc heydey with a classic throwback pic of him, Kurupt, and Dr. Dre.

For many hip-hop historians, the Death Row era is one of the most interesting to unpack. Having played a pivotal role in bringing gangsta rap into the mainstream, Suge Knight’s legendary record label led to the arrival of Snoop Dogg‘s Doggystyle, Dr. Dre‘s first solo album The Chronic, and Daz Dillinger and Kurupt‘s Dogg Pound Gangsta Clicc. And while the first two tend to get the bulk of the glory, Daz and Kurupt’s cultural contributions should not go unappreciated — in fact, there are some who maintain that Dillinger stands among the game’s most slept on producers, period.

DPGC

Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

Nearly thirty-years removed from Death Row’s heydey, it’s hard not to feel a welcome dose of nostalgia whenever one of the label’s alumni shares a behind-the-scenes look at the glory days. As it happens, Daz recently did exactly that, hitting up Instagram to plug his upcoming book with an interesting snapshot from a stacked studio session. In it, a youthful Daz sits by the mixing board while Dr. Dre, the man Xzibit once called The Chairman Of The Board, presides overhead. Beside him sits Kurupt, soaking in the creativity and no doubt marveling at how he managed to secure a spot on the roster — a process that, by his own admission, came with a high-stakes audition.

“WHEN U READ MY BOOK U KNOW & UNDERSTAND WHAT DOGG POUND 4 LIFE REALLY MEANT,” captions Daz, teasing a thorough examination of his tenure at Death Row records. For those interested in the label’s run, consider keeping a watchful eye on Daz’s movements, as it’s likely his book will feature plenty of insight into the beloved hip-hop empire. Check out the picture below, and sound off with your favorite Dogg Pound anthem.

For more from Daz, check out his reaction to Eminem‘s tension with his former labelmate Snoop Dogg right here. 

Via HNHH

