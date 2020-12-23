Daz Dillinger Reacts To Eminem & Snoop Dogg’s Tension

Upon the release of Music To Be Murdered By: Side B, many fans were surprised to hear Eminem directly addressing Snoop Dogg on “Zeus,” closing out the track with a message to his fellow Dr. Dre protege. “As far as squashin’ beef, I’m used to people knockin’ me/But just not in my camp, I’m diplomatic ’cause I’m tryna be,” raps Em, over a reflective instrumental from himself and T-Minus. “But last thing I need is Snoop doggin’ me/Man dog, you was like a damn god to me/Man, not really — I had “dog” backwards.”

For those who don’t know, the bars are a direct response to a Snoop Dogg Breakfast Club interview that happened this past July, when the legendary rapper declared that, in his opinion, Eminem wasn’t a Top 10 rapper. In itself, hardly an incendiary statement, though Snoop’s tone and generally dismissive attitude throughout was likely the cause of Slim Shady’s ire. After all, regardless of Snoop’s intent, the narrative that ensued was far from flattering, sowing discord within the generally harmonious Aftermath camp.

While some seem to enjoy the prospect of two rap legends going head-to-head, others are hoping that cooler heads — Dr. Dre, for one — can prevail and squash the tension before it escalates any further. At this point in time, neither party has given ground, though a comment from Snoop’s cousin Daz Dillinger seemed to embrace the conflict. “Eminem diss Snoop Dogg WOW,” writes Daz, alongside a slew of fire and explosion emojis. “WHATS NEXT FROM THE TWO ICONS OF RAP.”

Unique Nicole/Getty Images

Though Daz may seem to enjoy the prospect of Snoop and Em going head to head, many were quick to point out that Slim’s lines were far from a diss, and the whole thing could likely be squashed with a phone call. Still, it’s interesting to see one of the Dogg Pound Gangstas reacting to the situation, essentially recreating the Michael Jackson popcorn meme in the process. Check out his post below, and for more Em content, peep our latest analysis of Music To Be Murdered By: Side B right here.