Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Daz Dillinger’s “DPG 4 Life” Book Is Out Now
53
0
Wiz Khalifa Reveals Next Project’s Title, Says It’s Better Than “Kush & Orange Juice”
159
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Curren$y Welcome To Jet Life Recordings
1151
0
Wiz Khalifa
1151
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Daz Dillinger’s “DPG 4 Life” Book Is Out Now

Posted By on January 18, 2021

Daz Dillinger and Kurupt hype their new book “DPG 4 Life,” a first-hand account of their experience on the legendary Death Row Records.

When it comes to hip-hop legacies, few garner more interest than that of Death Row Records, Suge Knight’s legendary label that housed Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, 2Pac Shakur, Daz Dillinger, Kurupt, Nate Dogg, and more. By now, it’s no secret that the label’s storied one was rife with conflict, sometimes even violence — it’s no wonder that many look back on Death Row with such fascination. Now, fans have a chance at getting an interesting account, thanks to the brand new book from Daz Dillinger and Chris Cobbs, DPG 4 Life. 

As explained on the back sleeve, DPG 4 Life is a “collection of high-caliber, interconnected short stories based on actual events, a retelling of the controversial story of the 90s hip-hop rap music record label Death Row as depicted through the eyes of rappers Calvin “Snoop Dogg” Broadus, “Ricardo “Kurupt” Brown, and Delmar “Daz Dillinger” Arnaud.” In addition, the book also “discusses working conditions under Marion “Suge” Knight and the releases of the critically acclaimed albums 1993 Doggystyle, 1996’s Tha Doggfather, and 1995’s Dogg Food.

Those interested in checking it out can hit up Daz’s official store right here, where a signed copy of DPG 4 Life Vol 1 is available for $99.99 U.S. dollars. While pricey, it should be noted that the book is indeed limited-edition, which likely means that it will become somewhat of a collector’s item for hip-hop historians. After all, Daz Dillinger is a legend in the game, and given everything he’s experienced in his career, there’s no doubt that he’s got stories for days. Especially if Kurupt’s recent retelling of his initial high-stakes Death Row audition is any indication

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

D12’s Bizarre Provides Update Following Alarming Hospitalization
926 525 70
0
Wiz Khalifa Reveals Next Project’s Title, Says It’s Better Than “Kush & Orange Juice”
159 525 12
0

Recent Stories

Daz Dillinger’s “DPG 4 Life” Book Is Out Now
53
0
Wiz Khalifa Reveals Next Project’s Title, Says It’s Better Than “Kush & Orange Juice”
159
0
D12’s Bizarre Provides Update Following Alarming Hospitalization
926
0
J. Cole’s Manager Shares Photo From “The Off-Season” Video Shoot
238
0
Tory Lanez Remains Unfazed In “#PSA Episode 6”
159
0
More News

Trending Songs

The Game Westside Story
79
0
Smino MLK DR
79
0
Dizzy Wright Feat. Marlon Craft Devil In Disguise
185
0
Chip Feat. Young Adz & Young M.A Lumidee
199
1
Lil Berete War Ready
146
0
Jae Stephens Feat. THEY. What You Need
212
0
Bobby Sessions Feat. Lecrae Made A Way (Remix)
225
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

$NOT Feat. iann dior “Like Me” Video
146
0
DaBaby “Masterpiece” Video
251
0
Rolled On
185
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Daz Dillinger’s “DPG 4 Life” Book Is Out Now
Wiz Khalifa Reveals Next Project’s Title, Says It’s Better Than “Kush & Orange Juice”
D12’s Bizarre Provides Update Following Alarming Hospitalization