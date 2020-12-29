Rap Basement

DDG Credits Blueface & YG For “Moonwalking In Calabasas” Hot 100 Debut

Posted By on December 29, 2020

The young newcomer thanked the seasoned rapper for their help in earning him his first chart entry.

Game newcomer DDG is giving a shout out to California-native rappers YGand Blueface for helping him secure his chart debut. “Moonwalking In Calabasas” landed at No.98 on the Billboard Hot 100, his first single to chart, and DDG sent some thank yous to the two rappers who helped him with the dope accomplishment.   

The 23-year-old former Youtuber posted a proud screenshot of the news of his chart entry, earning his first-ever entry on the chart. “Great way to end the year with My first @billboard hot 100 entry & they said I couldn’t do it,” he wrote in the caption.

He then went on to thank both Blueface and YG for their assistance on two different remixes of the song, writing “big ups to @bluefacebleedem for the support & that HARD ass verse, @lewisyounasty for that crazy ass video, @yg for hoppin on the second remix, @devislit for the crazy production! @epicrecords for the crazy support & thank y’all for streaming! Keep listening, we got 90 sumthin more spaces to climb.”

The first version of “Moonwalking In Calabasas” was released in August of this year, with the Blueface remix following a few weeks later. The YG remix of the track dropped last week. DDG was signed to Epic Records in 2018 after the release of his song “Lettuce” with

Check out the most recent remix of the single featuring a verse from YG, and congratulations to DDG for his first chart entry!

Via HNHH

