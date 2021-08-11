De La Soul Confirm Albums Will Arrive On Streaming Services This Year

Following the updates that De La Soul’s catalog will finally be added to streaming services, the group has confirmed the rumors. Hip Hop fans have long been begging for the iconic Rap trio to share their timeless albums with the masses, but like many other artists in the industry, Del La found themselves at odds with labels. Back in 2019, Tommy Boy Records first made attempts to release the group’s back catalog and when the news surfaced, De La Soul told their fans not to stream the albums. They were reportedly only set to receive 10 percent of streaming profits, and the controversy caused Tommy Boy to back away from their plans.

“Tommy Boy says they are ‘not in the business of giving artists back their Masters,'” De La wrote back in August 2019. “We realize, there is a process in reclaiming ownership but we do not trust Tommy Boy in this process after so many years of disappointment. Therefore, our catalog will not see the light of day by way of our involvement or consent.”

Earlier this year, Reservoir Media reportedly purchased Tommy Boy’s catalog for $100 million and made it clear that they wanted to help De La’s music reach the fans. In an Instagram Livestream, De La joined together to make the official announcement about their entire catalog being uploaded to Apple Music and Spotify.

“We have finally come down to a deal between ourselves and Reservoir Media to release our music in 2021,” said David “Trugoy” Jolicoeur. “There’s a lot of back work that needs to be done, so that’s why it’s taking a little time to get that out.” The trio expects that Hip Hop fans will be able to stream their catalog in November of this year.

This is another win for music lovers, as Aaliyah fans are also celebrating her albums coming to streaming services. This month marks 20 years since the singer died and it has been a painstaking effort to release her catalog. Check out De La Soul‘s