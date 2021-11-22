Death Row Records Teams Up With Crypto.com For New “Doggystyle” NFT Collection & Vinyl Re-Issue

The connection between hip hop and the world of NFTs has never been more fruitful.

While NFTs (non-fungible tokens) slowly infiltrated hip hop, the last couple of months have seen their popularity and presence grow exponentially. With rappers like Eminem and Benny the Butcher releasing their own NFT collections, Jay-Z selling the Reasonable Doubt artwork as an NFT and both Lil Baby and Post Malone entering into deals with cryptocurrency payment platform MoonPay, it has become abundantly clear that the blockchain-backed technology is a part of hip hop now, and the trend shows no signs of slowing down.

Back in September, it was revealed that Snoop Dogg was behind an NFT influencer Twitter account called @CozomoMedici, and was telling “tales & insights from the wild world of NFTs.” Since then, Snoop partnered with the Ethereum-based Sand Box for a collection of NFTs, and released his internet-inspired new album, The Algorithm.

Today, Snoop’s former record label, Death Row Records (which Snoop recently said he wanted control of) announced yet another collection of NFTs, this time to celebrate the 28th anniversary of his debut album, Doggystyle.

In a press release, Death Row announced they collaborated with Crypto.com (which recently purchased the naming rights for Los Angeles’ Staples Center) for a new NFT collection to celebrate Doggystyle, and the label’s 30th anniversary as well. The seven-token collection, which boasts music from Doggystyle (including the “Gin N Juice” instrumental), will be available tomorrow (November 23) on Crypto.com/NFT and will be accompanied by a double-vinyl reissue of the 1993 record.

“Death Row is a West Coast hip-hop institution,” Crypto.com Executive Vice President and Global Head of NFT Joe Conyers III said. “As a fan of the music and someone who grew up in California in the ’90s, I’m excited to work with such an iconic, culture-defining label.”

