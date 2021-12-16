Rap Basement

DeJ Loaf Might Not Ever Drop Music Again

Posted By on December 16, 2021

DeJ Loaf suggests that she may be retired from the music business.

Detroit-born rapper DeJ Loaf may be considering a career switch-up, suggesting on social media that she may be retired from releasing music.

The 30-year-old, who is best known for her songs “No Fear,” “Back Up” with Big Sean, and “Me U & Hennessy” with Lil Wayne, appears to be weighing her options pertaining to her next moves in the music business, responding to a fan who asked her about the status of one song that she has been teasing over the course of the last few weeks.

“You should drop that song you been holding,” they asked.

“Probably never drop music again,” responded DeJ Loaf, strongly implying that she may be finished in the rap game.


Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images

DeJ Loaf has been one of the most influential female voices in hip-hop for the last decade and her style has directly impacted the sounds of other rising artists. In the last year, many rap fans have compared up-and-coming rappers to DeJ, including Coi Leray. DeJ directly got involved in those comparisons, telling people that she would rather not hear about them anymore before congratulating Coi on her success this year.

Do you think the rap game has been missing DeJ Loaf and are you upset to hear that she might not be returning? Let us know what you think in the comments.

Via HNHH

