Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Lil Yachty Reveals He Made $1 Million For Writing City Girls’ “Act Up”
66
0
Lil Yachty Announces New Mixtape “Michigan Boy Boat”
66
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Iman Shumpert Joy Ride: Gangsta Grillz
1032
0
Desean Jackson Against All Odds
794
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

DeJ Loaf Reveals Debut Album Tracklist: Lil Uzi Vert, Rick Ross, Big Sean, & More

Posted By on October 20, 2020

DeJ Loaf is releasing her debut album “Sell Sole II” this week with features from Rick Ross, Big Sean, Lil Uzi Vert, Benny The Butcher, Gunna, and more.

DeJ Loaf has been around for years and, despite her signing to a major label in 2014, she’s only releasing her official debut studio album this year.

The Detroit sensation has been a favorite in the game for a minute. At a time, she served as one of the only women in mainstream rap. As we welcome more and more talented women emcees into the fold, DeJ has remained one of the biggest names out of the Motor City.

With artists from her city breaking out in a major way this year, and the release of Big Sean‘s Detroit II getting her in her bag, DeJ Loaf is finally ready to release her debut album and, judging by the tracklist, it’s already gearing up to be an impressive listen.

Packed with sixteen songs and features from some of the industry’s hottest artists, DeJ is getting ready to drop Sell Sole II at the end of this week. It will feature guest appearances from Big Sean, Rick Ross, Lil Uzi Vert, Gunna, 6LACK, and more. She’s also got two bubbling stars from the city, 42 Dugg and Sada Baby, on the same song. Lyrical heads will go straight for Track 12, which features Benny The Butcher, Conway The Machine, and Boldy James from Griselda.


Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

It looks like there will be something for everybody on DeJ Loaf’s debut album. Will you be downloading this one on Friday?

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Lil Yachty Reveals He Made $1 Million For Writing City Girls’ “Act Up”
66 525 5
0
Lil Yachty Announces New Mixtape “Michigan Boy Boat”
66 525 5
0

Recent Stories

Lil Yachty Reveals He Made $1 Million For Writing City Girls’ “Act Up”
66
0
Lil Yachty Announces New Mixtape “Michigan Boy Boat”
66
0
Ice Cube Reacts To Eric Trump Praising Him & 50 Cent
146
0
DeJ Loaf Reveals Debut Album Tracklist: Lil Uzi Vert, Rick Ross, Big Sean, & More
119
0
The Alchemist Shares “The Food Villain” Tracklist
93
0
More News

Trending Songs

Snoop Dogg Feat. Ice Cube, Lady Of Rage, Nate Dogg & MC Ren Set It Off
79
0
Calboy Gang Gang
53
0
Pap Chanel & Future Feat. Herion Young Gucci Bucket Hat
119
0
KOTA The Friend Dragon
146
0
Lil Yachty & Sada Baby Not Regular
185
0
Nicki Minaj Feat. Eminem Roman's Revenge
146
0
Luh Kel Real
159
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Doley Bernays “Sugar Hill” Video
185
0
Said Sum Remix
146
0
Young Dolph “The Land” Video
106
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Lil Yachty Reveals He Made $1 Million For Writing City Girls’ “Act Up”
Lil Yachty Announces New Mixtape “Michigan Boy Boat”
Ice Cube Reacts To Eric Trump Praising Him & 50 Cent