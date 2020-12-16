Dem Jointz Confirms Eminem’s “Music To Be Murdered By Deluxe”

For the first time since 2009, when Eminem delved deep into the darkest corners of his creativity to unleash Relapse and Relapse: Refill onto the world, it would appear that Slim Shady is planning another double dose of new music. Following the release of Music To Be Murdered By in January of this year, an album that found him rapping over Dr. Dre beats for the first time since Recovery’s “So Bad,” all signs are pointing to the imminent arrival of a Deluxe Edition, rumored to be substantial enough to feel like a complete release.

Of course, that’s entirely speculative, but the news surrounding the project’s existence appears more concrete with each passing day. First an album cover hit the internet, and with it a slew of tracklists ranging from dubious to within the realm of possibility. Next, KXNG Crooked actively addressed the project’s existence, albeit saying little to confirm its authenticity. Now, Dem Jointz, an active collaborator of Dr. Dre and producer on Em’s “Never Love Again” and “Lock It Up,” has included the Deluxe Edition in his year-end wrap-up post on Instagram.

“Even Thru The Sh*t-Storm, Thank God For Another Successful Year!!” writes Jointz, sharing a collage of albums to which he contributed — including both variants of Eminem‘s Music To Be Murdered By. Given his own position in the Aftermath inner circle, his word does carry weight, not to mention the implication that we’ll be seeing additional production from Dre on the forthcoming Side B. In any case, all signs point to Em’s new project arriving this Friday, and all our questions will seemingly be answered.