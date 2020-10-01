Rap Basement

Demi Lovato Pens “Still Have Me” After Breaking Off Engagement To Max Ehrich

Posted By on September 30, 2020

The singer poured her heart out as Ehrich claims that he learned of the breakup on social media.

Just two months after posted loving photos of the moment her boyfriend Max Ehrich proposed,Demi Lovato is once again a single woman. The superstar singer’s millions of fans flooded her mentions with congratulatory messages about finding her Prince Charming, but it doesn’t look as if Max is her happily ever after. Soon after the news circulated online that Demi Lovato called off her engagement, a stunned Ehrich claimed that he’d only learned of the breakup online.

Demi and her Young & the Restless actor ex-fiancé got engaged after dating for only four months. It’s unknown why she decided to call it quits, but Lovato did put her feelings on wax. The singer gave a surprise announcement that she planned on dropping a song, and according to TMZ, Demi did so without alerting her team. Less than 24 hours later, she delivered “Still Have Me.”

All the highs and now just lows / But it doesn’t even matter, cause I’d rather be alone / All my life disappeared and I’m laying right here while the silence is piercing,” Lovato sings. Her team also reportedly alleges that Elrich isn’t being truthful about the breakup and was told by Demi that it was over. Check out the track below.

[via]
Via HNHH

