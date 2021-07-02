Rap Basement

Brent Faiyaz & Drake Dominate This Week's "R&B Season" Playlist
66
0
Kodak Black Gives Out Free AC Units To His Community
79
0
Demi Lovato Thanks Lizzo For Correcting Paparazzi Who Misgendered Them

Posted By on July 2, 2021

“You f—–g queen I love you,” Demi says to Lizzo for having her back.

Back in May, singer Demi Lovato came out as non-binary, a person who doesn’t identify as the sex that was assigned to them at their birth. “Today is a day I’m so happy to share more of my life with you all — I am proud to let you know that I identify as non-binary & will officially be changing my pronouns to they/them moving forward,” she shared on IG.

Well fast forward to last night when rapper Lizzo was outside a venue in LA signing autographs and taking photos with fans while a paparazzo filmed her and asked her questions. The paparazzo then asked Lizzo if she would perform with Lovato at the upcoming Jazz Fest 2021 in New Orleans.

“Do you have a message for Demi? Should she reach out?” the person asked. Lizzo quickly corrected the paparazzo: “They.” Lizzo again corrected the paparazzo, saying: “Their team. Demi goes by ‘they’.”

The paparazzo then seemed to realize their mistake, and apologized. “Thank you for the correction, you got me,” the paparazzo said.

Shortly after the video made its way online, Demi caught wind of Lizzo’s thoughtful action and thanked her. “@lizzobeeating you f—–g queen I love you, thank you” she wrote on her IG story.

Lovato had initially come out as bisexual to their parents in 2017 before coming out as pansexual in an episode of Joe Rogan’s podcast in March this year. She is not the first major singer to come out as non-binary either. In 2019, Sam Smith also came out as non-binary after what they called “a lifetime of being at war with my gender.”

[Via]

Via HNHH

