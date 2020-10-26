Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

XXXTentacion’s Mom Confirms The Weeknd & Lil Uzi Vert Collabs
132
0
Democrats Hit Back About Ice Cube’s Supposed CWBA Claim
132
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Iman Shumpert Joy Ride: Gangsta Grillz
1099
0
Desean Jackson Against All Odds
966
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Democrats Hit Back About Ice Cube’s Supposed CWBA Claim

Posted By on October 26, 2020

Following Ice Cube’s claims that the Democrats asked him to wait until post-election for CWBA talks, Representative Cedric Richmond claims the rapper was not painting an accurate picture.

Ice Cube has been making headlines of late, following the news that the Republican party had invited him to discuss his CWBA (Contract With Black America) guidelines; for those unaware about Cube’s CWBA, be sure to check out our extensive breakdown on the topic right here. In response, many accused Cube of throwing in with Donald Trump, a narrative that swiftly gained enough momentum for Eric Trump to chime in with a celebratory photoshopped picture.

Cube wasted little time in distancing himself from any political alignment, claiming that his Republican link-up only occurred because the Democrats asked him to wait until after the upcoming Election. Now, however, Biden campaign co-chair Representative Cedric Richmond has come forward to dispel Cube’s accusation, doing so during an appearance on SiriusXM’s The Joe Madison Show.

Ice Cube

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

“Let me be crystal clear,” begins Richmond, speaking about Cube’s claim that the Democrats had asked for a delay in talks. “That did not happen.” He proceeds to detail a meeting he had with Cube, praising the rapper for his initiative prior to criticizing some of his later actions. “I like the fact that Ice Cube is getting engaged in policy,” he continues. “I think that is a good thing, however, once you embark on getting into it, one, you have to be truthful, but two, you have an obligation, I think, to see it through and to be thorough with it.”

He explains that, as he sees it, Cube’s CWBA plan was more “skeletal” in nature, especially when compared to the Democrats’ own “comprehensive” alternative. “Our plan is very thorough,” he states. “I won’t say he has a skeleton plan, but he has an outline of things, he has an outline of things that should be done. It’s not as comprehensive as our plan. And so that’s what we told him. The offer to stay engaged was not, ‘we’ll talk to you after the election.’ It went like this: ‘Here’s my cell number, anything else you want to talk about on this plan or anything you think, you know, we need to talk about further, just pick up the phone and call.'”

“Look, him giving Donald Trump his plan and talking about why his plan is important to him, I don’t think that’s a bad thing,” explains Richmond. “I don’t think that’s a bad thing at all. He’s not endorsing Donald Trump, however, you know, he does give credibility to Donald Trump’s ridiculous plan.” Given how many used Cube’s words as ammunition against the Democratic party, it’s no wonder they’re looking to rewrite some of the narratives currently plaguing the party. As of this moment, Ice Cube has yet to respond to Cedric Richmond’s claims.

Check out the full interview right here.  

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

XXXTentacion’s Mom Confirms The Weeknd & Lil Uzi Vert Collabs
132 525 10
0
Kodak Black Changes New Album Title, Shares Cover Artwork
132 525 10
0

Recent Stories

XXXTentacion’s Mom Confirms The Weeknd & Lil Uzi Vert Collabs
132
0
Democrats Hit Back About Ice Cube’s Supposed CWBA Claim
132
0
Kodak Black Changes New Album Title, Shares Cover Artwork
132
0
Travis Scott & Mike Dean Are Cooking Up For “Utopia”
146
0
Rae Sremmurd Returns To Tease “SremmLife 4”
159
0
More News

Trending Songs

Hollyhood Bay Bay Feat. Young Dolph & Trapboy Freddy Trap
93
0
Oneohtrix Point Never Feat. The Weeknd No Nightmares
106
0
Omarion Feat. Wale Mutual
172
0
Blaze Feat. Tee Grizzley For The Team
119
0
ScHoolboy Q Feat. 2 Chainz What They Want
119
0
The Alchemist Feat. Action Bronson I Hate Everything
119
0
OutKast Feat. Zack De La Rocha B.O.B (Zack De La Rocha Remix)
93
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Pop Smoke Feat. Quavo “Aim For The Moon” Video
106
0
Jeezy Feat. Yo Gotti “Back” Video
251
0
Bryson Tiller “Always Forever” Video
185
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

XXXTentacion’s Mom Confirms The Weeknd & Lil Uzi Vert Collabs
Democrats Hit Back About Ice Cube’s Supposed CWBA Claim
Kodak Black Changes New Album Title, Shares Cover Artwork