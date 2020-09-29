Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Charlamagne Tha God Alleges Kanye West Owes Big Sean $3 Million
66
0
Metro Boomin Thanks Pen & Pixel For Lacing “Savage Mode 2” Cover
79
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

The Lox Living Off Xperience
649
1
Big Sean Detroit
516
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Denzel Curry Is Ready To Drop New Music

Posted By on September 29, 2020

Denzel Curry is gearing up to deliver something new, though he has opted to keep the details scarce for now.

Denzel Curry has quietly been undergoing an impressive run, stringing together a three-album combo in Ta13oo, Zuu, and the Kenny Beats-assisted Unlocked. While that in itself might be enough to satisfy the average rapper, Denzel Curry appears determined to keep the momentum rolling. Though he has yet to announce anything new per se, the Florida artist recently took to Instagram to test the waters.

Denzel Curry

 Rich Fury/Getty Images

“Drop 500,000 [fist emojis] in the comments if you ready for new shit!” he captions, alongside a few pictures depicting a possible new style. While that is in itself hardly concrete confirmation that music is on the way, it does seem to indicate that Denzel is ready to spark the early stages of a rollout. And judging from some of the added pictures, it’s possible that some of that material he’s sitting on might include appearances from Nacho Picasso and Key Nyata, both of whom appear alongside him.

With an artist as versatile as Denzel, part of the fun becomes guessing as to what style he’ll opt to explore next. Some have speculated that he’ll pick up where his beloved Rage Against The Machine cover left off, and further explore a more rock-focused sound. Others have expressed interest in seeing a further continuation of Unlocked, as he and Kenny Beats exhibited some impressive chemistry with plenty of room for expansion. Either way, Denzel Curry has been consistently delivering for a minute now, and whatever he’s got in store is bound to carry on the tradition. 

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Charlamagne Tha God Alleges Kanye West Owes Big Sean $3 Million
66 525 5
0
Metro Boomin Thanks Pen & Pixel For Lacing “Savage Mode 2” Cover
79 525 6
0

Recent Stories

Charlamagne Tha God Alleges Kanye West Owes Big Sean $3 Million
66
0
Metro Boomin Thanks Pen & Pixel For Lacing “Savage Mode 2” Cover
79
0
Rick Ross Provides Update On “Richer Than I Ever Been”
79
0
YG Reveals “MY LIFE 4HUNNID” Tracklist: Lil Wayne, Chris Brown, & More
79
0
Conway Finds Inspiration In BET Lyricist Of The Year Omission
132
0
More News

Trending Songs

Rubberband OG Feat. Stunna 4 Vegas & Yungeen Ace Bout That Life (Remix)
93
0
Hudson Mohawke & Tiga Feat. Abra VSOD
93
0
Chuck Strangers Regular Season
53
0
Future Utopia Feat. Dave Children Of The Internet
93
0
Willie The Kid Feat. Action Bronson Cork Fee
66
0
Girl Talk & Bas Fallin'
93
0
Jimmy Edgar Feat. Danny Brown Get Up
79
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Dom Kennedy “Bootleg Cable” Video
106
0
The Lox “Gave It To Em” Video
106
0
Tory Lanez “Most High ” Video
79
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Charlamagne Tha God Alleges Kanye West Owes Big Sean $3 Million
Metro Boomin Thanks Pen & Pixel For Lacing “Savage Mode 2” Cover
Rick Ross Provides Update On “Richer Than I Ever Been”