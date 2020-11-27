Denzel Curry Reveals Details On New Album “Melt My Eyez, See Your Future”

Denzel Curry made headlines a few days ago when he spoke very candidly about the respect he’s currently getting as a rapper — “The Greatest to ever do it” as he put it. Now we have an even further idea at what he’s cooking up with his next project, and it may prove once and for all whether that self proclamation is truly deserving.



Image: Rich Fury/Getty Images for Coachella

Granted, we’re sure the ZUU emcee isn’t putting himself up against greats like Rakim, Jay-Z and others in the GOAT category, but it is worth noting that Curry has been one of the most innovative rappers to create a lane in the past decade. Each of his album drops have furthered his ever-evolving creative direction, and it looks like his next LP will be just as eclectic. “The sound of the album is different than All my other albums,” he wrote earlier this morning during a fan Q&A via Twitter, continuing by adding, “this album stem from my feelings strictly and producers I’ve always wanted to work with and who I worked with from the first album.”

He let off a series of other responses to inquisitive followers that further broke down what the album, which he’s officially calling Melt My Eyez, See Your Future, will sound like when it drops in the near future. From features — “only singers and one rapper that’s it” — to even what’s inspiring the project altogether — “…a combination of what’s going on right now in the world and Akira Kurosawa films with Toshiro Mifune” — it’s clear that Denzel will once again be showing that at least most of what he was ranting about the other day had some merit. Time will tell.

Peep the Twitter conversation that Denzel Curry had with his followers below for further details on his upcoming album Melt My Eyez, See Your Future: